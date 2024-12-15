Why Virgin River's most unlucky guy could be heading for another disastrous relationship

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River'

If we had to sympathize with one character from 'Virgin River', it wouldn't be Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack (Martin Henderson), or even Doc (Tim Matheson). It would be Jack's friend and co-worker Preacher. This guy is quite unlucky when it comes to love and the frustrating part is that it keeps getting worse with each passing season.

Played by Colin Lawrence, Preacher is in love with Paige (Lexa Doig). But his likeness for her has brought him more troubles than happiness. If you have watched the show, you'd know that the two had feelings for each other. But Paige always maintained her distance because she not only had a traumatic past but was also living under a fake identity. When Paige accidentally killed her abusive ex-husband, Wes, Preacher helped her take care of this mess. After this incident, whatever tiny chance they had of being together was completely ruined. But hold on, Preacher does get another chance at love, though we have unsettling views about them.

Why Preacher and Kaia's relationship may not work out in 'Virgin River' Season 6

In 'Virgin River' Season 5, Preacher meets Kaia (Kandyse McClure) and they start dating before you know it. Though they are head over heels with each other, both of them have secrets of their own. Their relationship seemed to be ending in Season 5 itself when Kaia was asked to take up a job far away from Virgin River. But Kaia makes things work, maintaining a balance between her career and her newfound love.

Even though things seem fine between them as of now, we have a strong feeling that their relationship might not end well. In Season 5, Kaia gets a phone call about a dead body being found in the woods after a wildfire. Well, it's Wes's body - the one Preacher buried. The question is simple- how long can a relationship last which is built on nothing but lies?

Preacher will always live under the fear of his secret coming out and it will definitely impact his relationship with Kaia. Moreover, if by chance Kaia learns his truth, she may not be able to pursue their relationship any further. Since Kaia is a woman with strong determination and resilience, she might not forgive Preacher for his betrayal.

Fans spot one problem with Preacher in 'Virgin River'

We can all agree that Preacher is a good guy. And yet, he is unable to find a woman and settle down, unlike his other friends from the Marines. A fan on Reddit pointed out, "He's drawn to drama because he has a savior complex. If you're an attractive and emotionally available woman with a good head on her shoulders and a peaceful life, he'll eventually lose interest. He'll only pursue women who are a "challenge", or have massive problems that he can save them from."

The fan's reasoning makes sense because Preacher could have pursued his relationship with his Aikido instructor, whom he met in Season 4. But no, Preacher can't seem to live without drama. The moment Paige reappeared in his life, he dumped the instructor without even thinking once. And we all know what happened- he was single, yearning for love once again.

It's been five seasons and Preacher has still not been able to find a stable relationship. Keeping in mind the current scenario, it's highly unlikely that he'll get it in Season 6 as well. What are your thoughts?

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19