Why the real Erin Brockovich never wanted Julia Roberts to star in the film

Brockovich said that she was first taken aback by Roberts' casting as she had imagined a different actress playing the part.

When consumer activist Erin Brockovich fought against Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in the '90s, she never imagined it would catch Hollywood’s eye. Her fight over a toxic chemical in Southern California’s water supply became the basis for the 2000 film 'Erin Brockovich', starring Julia Roberts. The actress also won her first Oscar for the movie in 2001. When asked about her impressions of the film, the real Brockovich said that she was first taken aback by Roberts' casting because she had imagined comedic actress Goldie Hawn playing the part.

Julia Roberts at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024, in Ohio. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur)

During an interview, Brockovich said, "[I imagined] Goldie Hawn? Somebody fun, because I’ve got that kind of zany, crazy Goldie Hawn [quality]" Her boss Edward L. Masry, played by Albert Finney in the film, also was against Roberts. Brockovich explained, "She is Julia Roberts!…[Masry said], ‘Nah… Her b**bs weren’t big enough, her mouth’s not foul enough, it’s never going to happen!’" In another interview with Fox News, Brockovich was also asked about the same. At the time, she said, "I remember my conversation with Ed Masry. He said, 'Well kid, if they ever make a movie, who would you want to play you?' I said, 'We need somebody fun. Maybe Goldie Hawn.' And then he laughed. He said, 'I was thinking more along the lines of Roseanne Barr because you’re so rude at times.'”

However, the 'Cactus Flower' star didn’t fit the bill, and Roberts ultimately landed the role. The film proved to be a commercial hit, grossing $256 million globally, as reported by Fandom Wire. Brockovich later praised Roberts’ performance. She gushed, "I was beyond impressed with her performance. There were several scenes that stood out to me in that way...I think she got it– the concern for the environment, the passion that drove me, the understanding of the value of water. She got it all."

The film, now a classic was initially declined by three well-known directors who had the chance to bring it to life. Steven Soderbergh was eventually chosen by executive producer Carla Shamberg, who was impressed with his experience of working with strong and independent female characters. Soderbergh was thrilled to accept the film given the opportunity to work with Roberts and the captivating story of Brockovich. He believed that genuine, relatable heroes— those who made great sacrifices and remained true to their beliefs— were hard to come by.

Soderbergh got an Oscar nomination for Best Director for 'Erin Brockovich' while Roberts won Best Actress. Roberts' performance under his direction is largely considered one of her best, as reported by Vogue. She was bold, razor-sharp, sympathetic, and unapologetically fierce in her role. Roberts, the unchallenged rom-com queen of the 1990s, is also known to be a versatile actor and this lends itself largely to her role as 'Erin Brockovich'.