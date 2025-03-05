Michael Jackson once joked about kissing Donald Trump’s wife Melania: "He will be jealous..."

"And Michael said to me, 'Hey, when Trump comes back, let's start kissing so he will be jealous!'" Donald Trump's wife recalled.

Donald Trump and Michael Jackson's strong bond is an open secret in the entertainment world, where the businessman often praised Jackson’s musical talent and stood by him during controversies. So, what could be the reason that Jackson wanted to kiss Donald's wife, Melania Trump? Although this may be an unsettling revelation, but the reason behind it was both surprising and humorous.

In an interview with Dujour, Melania recalled a surprising encounter with Jackson. She said, "I met Michael Jackson. It was here in New York, at the Pierre Hotel. He called us, so we went over, and we had dinner." Melania further revealed that as the evening progressed, Jackson saw an opportunity. "Just after dinner, we were chatting on the sofa, and my husband went into another room to see some art somebody wanted to show him," she explained. Melania recounted the moment, further adding, "And Michael said to me, 'Hey, when Trump comes back, let's start kissing so he will be jealous!'" Although, when Donald returned, the plan was ultimately abandoned, but not without laughter.

For context, Jackson and Donald formed a friendship as they moved in the same elite circles. Trump was one of the few public figures who defended Jackson against various allegations, later stating that the singer was 'misunderstood,' as per FandomWire. Their connection began when they met during Jackson’s Bad Tour at Madison Square Garden in 1988. Trump’s first wife, Ivana, recalled that Jackson often spent time at Trump Tower.

Donald even spoke highly of Jackson in a 2004 interview with Howard Stern, as per FandomWire. Despite Stern's skepticism about the singer, Donald emphasized their long-standing friendship and Jackson's immense stardom. "I knew Michael at his peak. He lives in Trump Tower; he has an apartment," Trump said, recalling their connection. He compared Jackson's fame to that of Elvis Presley, stating, "Michael Jackson 15 years ago was the greatest superstar since Elvis."

Despite Donald's respect for Jackson, he was not entirely immune to public skepticism surrounding the singer. When Stern brought up the controversy surrounding Jackson’s sleepovers, Trump was quick to clarify his stance. He recalled defending Jackson in the past but admitted that his perspective shifted when the topic became personal. "I defended him," Trump said, before adding, "But when I was asked if I would let my son Eric spend time with him, I said, 'Are you crazy?'"

During CNN's GOP Town Hall in 2016, Donald spoke about Jackson when asked about his music taste, as per AOL. "Michael Jackson was actually a very good friend of mine," Trump said, adding that Jackson's decline was due to "a lack of confidence." Donald praised Jackson's talent but attributed his decline to failed plastic surgeries. "He was an unbelievably talented guy. He lost his confidence. He lost tremendous confidence because of, honestly, bad-bad-bad surgery," Trump said. "He had the worst. He had people that did numbers on him that were just unbelievable. You know, the plastic surgeons."

Trump also emphasized how confidence affected Jackson’s abilities and said, "He was an unbelievable talent who actually lost his confidence. Believe it or not, when you lose your confidence in something, you can even lose your talent." He further added, "I knew the real story of Michael Jackson. He was truly one of the most talented people."