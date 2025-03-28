Fans call Julia Louis-Dreyfus a 'national treasure' for how she handled her Seth Meyers interview

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has immense wealth, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying down-to-earth. The beloved star sat down for an interview with Seth Meyers last year, and fans couldn’t get enough of her relatable charm. Despite her billionaire background, she kept the conversation refreshingly honest—proving once again why she remains one of Hollywood’s most adored celebrities. During her conversation with the show host, Louis-Dreyfus made fans love her even more by keeping the chat fun and interesting and revealing that she also went day-drinking with Meyers.

A screenshot of Julia Louis-Dreyfus during her appearance on a talk show. (Image Source: YouTube | Late Night with Seth Meyers)

While beginning their conversation, Meyers said, “We had a time together last week. You were kind enough to go day-drinking with me." Louis-Dreyfus responded to this and said, "Wasn't I. And I have to say, the day before we did it, I seriously considered pulling out of it." She then revealed that she had anxiety about drinking. She added, "Not because of you. I was watching more of these things, and what the hell. And I was like, ‘I don't want to be out of control. I was thinking, how can I do this without being a problem.’" In the end, it was Meyers who couldn’t keep up. One martini took him down, while Louis-Dreyfus stayed calm and composed.

Fans in the comment section of the YouTube video expressed their love for the actress and admired how she has remained humble throughout her career. One YouTube user commented, “A true billionaire who never, ever mentions her inherited wealth and name. She created a name and wealth for and by herself. Very classy.” Another person claimed, “JLD is my answer to the question, ‘What famous person would you love to have dinner with?’ She is the best.” Similarly, a third YouTube user wrote, “Everyone is given the 'national treasure’ title these days. But she truly is.”

Another person chimed in and confessed her love for the Hollywood actress, stating, “I love this woman. Capital letters. She is just such a beautiful human being.” The duo chose to go day drinking on a Tuesday to celebrate Louis-Dreyfus' movie, which was also coincidently titled, 'Tuesday.' Louis-Dreyfus and Meyers went to the Dawson bar in New York City, diving straight into drinks. They went from martinis to whiskey blends—eventually ending up with a Jägerbomb, as reported by Deadline. The actress called it the stupidest thing she has ever done, which wrapped up with Meyers seemingly passed out on the floor.

Meanwhile, at his 2024 PaleyFest panel with Andy Samberg, Meyers made fun of his ability to control his liquor intake at the moment, only to deal with extreme hangovers the next day. In April 2023, Meyers recalled his 2019 day-drinking session with Rihanna, admitting it was the drunkest he’s ever been—but it was worth it. The late-night host also mentioned that, although he was heavily drunk, the 'We Found Love' singer remained composed, as reported by People Magazine. Over the years, Meyers has interviewed several A-list celebrities, making some unforgettable memories.