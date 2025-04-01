Michael Cera looked unrecognizable when he showed up for Seth Meyers' interview: "My hair is..."

Renowned for his stellar acting chops, Canadian actor Michael Cera stunned fans with his new look. Cera, who has been ruling fans hearts with his awkward charm, is a staple name in the entertainment world. The actor who mostly dons his signature brown hair had a dramatic transformation during his appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Not only that, the reason behind his dramatic change also highlights Cera's commitment to his work.

Michael Cera attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

The Hollywood star stunned fans on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' back in July 2024 with a head full of bleach-blond frizz. The actor wasted no time and immediately addressed his new look, stating, "My hair is in a weird place right now." Host Seth Meyers shared how he had been forewarned about Cera's transformation, telling the audience, "My producer today said, 'Michael wants me to let you know that he's blonde.' I didn't quite know what to expect, but I'm glad he told me," as reported by The Mirror UK.

Cera then humorously responded, "Well, I kind of want to apologize for it a little bit. The thing is, my hair is in a weird place right now. And I know this is going out on TV and everything, but... that's all I wanted to say, really." He went on to explain his messy situation, saying, "I'm not in a position to cut it right now because then I'll have, like, frosted tips. Or I dye it back to my own hair color, and that just feels wrong."

Cera's fans were quick to share their opinion about the 'Juno' actor's new look under the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' One fan commented, "My hair is in a weird place right now is going to be my new disclaimer." Another fan wrote, "Crazy a** hair lmfao, loving the confidence to step out the house looking like that without trying at all to fix it a little bit." One person joked, "We all need to come together and start a GOFUNDME to get Michael a pair of pants that fit him. He probably could have gotten the role of Ken." One fan said, "I worked with Michael Cera on a TV show when I was a teenager, and he told me he purposely grew a mustache out to mess with his family, so the fact that he bleached his hair here doesn't shock me."