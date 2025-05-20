‘AGT’ audience member teases return of ‘fan-favorite’ star in upcoming episode: ‘Biggest highlight…’

"I was in the taping that day as an audience, and yes, it will be one of the biggest highlights," the fan wrote.

The upcoming season of 'America's Got Talent,' which begins on May 27th, promises the thrill of never-before-seen acts as well as bringing back former participants to the stage as the show celebrates its 20th year in style. The NBC show's latest trailer featured Jessica Sanchez, a season one wild card entrant. Sanchez, a popular music figure, has promised to up the entertainment quotient with her appearance. Fans who were fortunate enough to witness the Filipino-Mexican singer enthrall the crowd during the live taping of the show have already acclaimed her as a "superhit," and social media is ablaze with the news. "Do you think Jessica Sanchez could already be the fan favorite this season?" a Reddit thread prompted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Sanchez (@jessicaesanchez)

"Everyone in the YouTube comments seems to be going crazy over that being Jessica Sanchez, who was on the show back in season 1, but others also know her from American Idol, where she was the runner-up," a fan reasoned. The prompt continues to laud her fan base and predicts that Sanchez might just win hearts again with her AGT performance. One of the ardent viewers who happened to attend the new season's opening episode (which is yet to be aired) remarked that the young artist left a lasting impression during the live filming. "I was in the taping that day as an audience, and yes, it will be one of the biggest highlights of the season and gain millions of views across social media," the fan gushed.

Jessica Sanchez during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

"That's awesome! What was it like being at the tapings, and from what you mentioned, will it be one of the biggest highlights? I already am excited to see her perform," a die-hard viewer expressed in response to the exciting news. "Yes, there are a ton of amazing things for this season. The taping only had 3/4 auditions, and it was a fun experience. I recommend wearing all black if you want to be pushed to the front or where you'll be caught on camera," the fan who attended the live audition of the latest unaired season further revealed.

Back in 2006, the then 10-year-old competed on the NBC show and was able to secure a place in the semi-finals, as per Phil Star. "Being 10 years old on AGT played such a massive role in me believing in something bigger for myself, for my voice," she expressed in a gratitude post on Instagram while resharing her comeback moment. "What a huge blessing it is to be able to come back and chase after my dreams again after 20 years. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me," she added.

Meanwhile, the 'Tonight' hitmaker has been actively promoting her newly released single 'Right Here' on social media. The faith-based singer has also been attending devotional events in churches and prayer meetings as she waits for her sensational AGT return to hit the television screens this May.