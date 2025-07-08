'AGT' alum was left ‘bawling’ after Celine Dion chose his original track for powerful documentary

Former 'America's Got Talent' contestant Wyn Starks shared a commemorative post on June 28 and reminisced, "One year ago… forever changed. Thank you @celinedion." Starks was celebrating the success of his hit original single 'Who I Am,' which Dion featured in her inspirational film 'I Am Celine Dion' that chronicled her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. "I thought the song was going to be in the background. I never expected her to sing it," Wyn revealed as per The Sun. He recounted how he couldn't control his emotions while watching the Prime documentary along with the co-writer Vanessa Campanar. "Like we were holding each other's hands and bawling, all of us in the room," he confessed.

The young musician added that he was thrilled to learn from Dion's crew that the 'Titanic' hitmaker had found resonance in his song. "And so, it was just a very surreal moment for me because to know somebody that has inspired me so much as a vocalist and artist, and whose music has helped me get through things, and now I'm able to do that for them. That's a dream," he admitted, exclaiming that the moment felt akin to "winning an award" as it was a "stamp of approval" from the Grammy winner. Starks gushed that it was simply 'surreal' to see his name in the documentary's credits.

Starks, in a previous emotional post, had also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. He lauded Dion's resilience and inspiration, dubbing it a 'full circle' moment in his life. "I’ll never forget. I still get emotional thinking about it!" he wrote. Starks had auditioned for Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent' and left the judges teary-eyed with his performance. The Nashville native confessed to pursuing music full-time after losing his job. He also revealed that the track 'Who I Am' was dedicated to his late twin brother. "This song is actually original, it was one of my brother's favorite songs, and I'm a twin and recently actually lost my twin brother, so it's been really hard, and you know he was one of my biggest supporters."

Even Simon Cowell, who is difficult to please, found his act 'life-changing'. "That song... was extraordinary, it really was, and I think it was the perfect tribute to your brother," Cowell remarked. Recalling her deceased brother, Sofia Vergara fought back tears as she praised Stark's heartfelt performance. "I'm so sorry for your loss, I know what that means. I lost my brother too, and I cannot even imagine what it is to lose a twin because that bond has to be something unexplainable. I'm sorry for your loss. I love all the feelings that you gave to your song, I love your song," the 'Modern Family' actress stated.

Starks proceeded to the live rounds after receiving a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. Unfortunately, the Nashville artist couldn't compete past the semi-finals and ended up getting eliminated after nailing a rendition of Benson Boone's 'In the Stars'. "Being able to connect with Sofia was a really special moment for me on the show and really healing," he recounted after his loss. Starks has continued to pursue his musical career, performing live at gatherings and concerts.