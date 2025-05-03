Will Arnett melts down on ‘The Masked Singer’ in the wildest multiverse rant ever: 'I was looking...'

"I was surprised at how much fun it was; it was like a crazy circus party," he exclaimed after being on the guest panel.

'The Masked Singer' season 3 witnessed a 'Lego' crossover when Will Arnett guest judged the reality singing show. Arnett acknowledged not knowing anything about the format and not having watched any episodes prior to taking the position. "I was surprised at how much fun it was; it was like a crazy circus party," he expressed. "Just the insanity and the costumes and the audience are super into it, and the panel is so funny. I mean, Ken Jeong is having fun no matter what he's doing, and it's infectious, you know? So that was surprising." The 'Blades of Glory' actor got so carried away by the Group C Championships that he fantasized about himself in the place of 'Rhino.'

He went on an epic rant while trying to explain the multiverse and other theories in order to prove that the masked Rhino was actually him in another universe. "Ok, so I was looking at sort of the getup, which is very sort of First World War. But it made me think of that movie "1917," right? And then I started thinking about the director, Sam Mendes. Which made me think of the director Sam Raimi, who directed a bunch of those Spider-Man movies," he began as the rest of the judges looked at him open-mouthed, trying to comprehend and keep up with his bizarre explanation.

Will Arnett at 'The Lego Batman Movie' at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 on February 9, 2017, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Roy Rochlin)

"And 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' was directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who also directed 'The Lego Movie.' I think it's me!" he concluded in jest, leaving the audience and fellow judges in stitches. "It's about Will Arnett's height. Can you sing like this?" host Nick Cannon teased. "I don't know. Maybe I can. I'm having an existential crisis here, man," Arnett joked. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle' actor came up with a unique idea for the show; he proposed an educational version where contestants would dress like famous historical personalities.

"The kids might be like, wait, now we have to learn? But I thought that would be funny," he said. When asked if he would ever participate, Arnett shot back, "No. Immediately, people would guess me because I've got such a terrible singing voice," he mocked. "I'd be one note in, and they'd be like, Oh yeah, that's Will Arnett." Fans thoroughly enjoyed his existential crisis theories. "This is me with a conspiracy theory," a viewer quipped. "How in the world can he be standing there (judge's panel), and can he be 'singing' there (stage)?!?!?!" a fan wrote, amused. "Honestly, the perfect way to show that you don't have a clue," an online user reasoned. As for the Rhino, it was later revealed that it was former Giants pitcher Barry Zito.

"I knew that if people had known me as the baseball player, that I was musically inclined and had released some music in the past, then they might connect the dots," the pro pitcher told Entertainment Weekly. Zito confessed that he was ecstatic to be compared with Andy Grammer or Lionel Richie. Additionally, he spoke about his affinity toward country music and his latest Kenny Rogers cover, 'The Greatest.' Zito admitted that 'The Masked Singer' had boosted his confidence, and he would continue to make more music in the future.