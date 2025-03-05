Wendy Williams once collapsed on live TV dressed as the Statue of Liberty: "That was not a stunt..."

Wendy Williams’ who has been suffering from multiple health conditions, once collapsed during her show sparking massive concern

Wendy Williams may have bid farewell to her career following her 2023 diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. However, there had been early indications of her declining health, which became increasingly evident during 'The Wendy Williams Show.' One particularly alarming moment occurred when Williams fainted during a live broadcast of her morning show, leaving viewers deeply concerned.

Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto in NYC (Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Johnny Nunez)

While dressed as the Statue of Liberty in a segment dedicated to her annual Halloween costume contest, Williams struggled to announce a contestant, appearing disoriented, as per Independent UK. She stumbled backward, widened her eyes, raised her hand to her head, and then collapsed on live television. Producers quickly cut to black before going to a commercial break.

After the show resumed, Williams was back in her seat, assuring viewers, "That was not a stunt. I'm over heated in my costume and I did pass out." She went on to complete the show. Later, a statement on Twitter confirmed that Williams had "overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights" but emphasized that she "was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit."

Following much discussion, the plug was pulled on 'The Wendy Williams Show' in 2022. After that, Williams sought to change banks due to concerns about her financial adviser, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Wells Fargo denied her access to bank statements, froze her accounts, and requested a hearing to determine if she required financial guardianship, claiming she was 'incapacitated' and 'a victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.'

Subsequently, a judge appointed Sabrina Morrissey as Williams' temporary guardian, as per The Standard. Before the decision, Williams' attorney, LaShawn Thomas, told The Hollywood Reporter, "Wendy doesn't agree with a financial guardian being appointed." He added, "If it’s the court’s intention to have one appointed over her affairs for the long haul, she definitely isn't going to accept that."

In 2024, Williams's care team announced her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, adding to her history of health struggles, including Graves' disease and alcohol use, as per Today. Following the revelation, a four-part Lifetime documentary aired in February 2024, chronicling Williams and her family's efforts to navigate her life and well-being after she departed from 'The Wendy Williams Show.' Williams served as an executive producer on the project.

In a November 2024 legal filing, Williams's legal guardian, Morrissey, stated that the host is "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated" and "afflicted by early-onset dementia." The filing was part of a lawsuit against A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment Services, and others regarding the controversial documentary."Where Is Wendy Williams?"

However, on the Breakfast Club radio show on January 16, 2025, Williams called in with her niece, Alex Finnie, to refute the claims, declaring, "I am not cognitively impaired." She also expressed frustration with her living situation, stating, "I feel like I am in prison," referring to the New York facility where she resides. Describing her daily routine, she added, "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s... I have breakfast, lunch, and dinner right here on the bed. I watch TV, I listen to the radio, I look out the window, and I talk on the phone."

During the interview, Charlamagne tha God addressed Wendy Williams directly, stating, "They said you’re cognitively impaired, and you’re incapacitated." Williams quickly responded, "Do I seem that way?" The hosts agreed that she did not. Her niece, Alex Finnie, also defended her, saying, "This does not match an incapacitated person." She also added that her aunt has always had a unique personality.