Why did Vince McMahon sell WWE? Netflix's 'Mr McMahon' explores the controversial rise and fall of wrestling vet

Warning: Graphic content, readers’ discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you're a die-hard fan of the 'WWE', you may be curious about the reasons behind Vince McMahon's decision to sell WWE. The explanation can be found in McMahon's vision for the company's future. As discussed in the upcoming Netflix documentary series 'Mr. McMahon', series offers a detailed exploration of the wrestling legend's remarkable journey. It begins with his humble origins and follows his rise to prominence as an important figure in global sports entertainment.

But McMahon's path to success wasn't without its challenges. His controversial decisions and dramatic twists and turns have left fans and critics wondering what drove this larger-than-life figure.

Why did Vince McMahon sell WWE?

McMahon's decision to sell WWE wasn't taken lightly. After retiring in July 2022, he returned in 2023 with the intention to sell the promotion. McMahon revealed that selling WWE was the "right move" for the company's evolution, citing Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's ability to take the organization to new heights, as reported by CNBC. With Emanuel at the helm, McMahon believes WWE will thrive, stating, "It's the right time... It makes all the sense in the world for all of these synergies that we have to extract all of the value we can out of the marketplace," as reported by WrestleZone.

What is Vince McMahon's position in the WWE after selling it?

The merger formed TKO Group Holdings, with Endeavor owning 51% of the shares and WWE shareholders owning 49%. McMahon now serves as executive chairman of WWE on TKO's Board of Directors, alongside Nick Khan as president and Ari Emanuel as CEO, Dana White manages the UFC side of TKO, while Triple H remains head of creative for WWE, as reported by Sportskeeda. The merger aims to scale new heights for both organizations, with minimal changes expected in day-to-day operations. While we are eager to see our favorite wrestlers, there is also a possibility that we might see them face off against our favorite UFC champs as well since they are both under the same parent company.

What is Netflix's 'Mr.McMahon' about?

'Mr. McMahon' is a six-part docuseries that explores the life and career of Vince McMahon, the controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. The series shows his transformation of WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse, as well as the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation. The docuseries is directed by Chris Smith, known for his work on 'Tiger King,' and executive produced by Bill Simmons and Zara Duffy With over 200 hours of interviews, including conversations with McMahon himself, his family, business partners, wrestling legends, and journalists, this documentary promises to be a deep dive into McMahon's life and legacy.

When and where to stream 'Mr.McMahon'?

'Mr.McMahon' will be exclusively available on Netflix from Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Don't have Netflix? Worry not!

Access to the film requires a Netflix membership, available starting from $6.99/month for the standard plan with ads.

The standard plan without ads is priced at $15.49/month, while the Premium plan costs $22.99/month.

