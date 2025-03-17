Suge Knight warns Diddy might not survive prison in chilling interview: “They’re going to...”

Diddy’s legal troubles are only just beginning—Suge Knight reveals why prison could be more dangerous for him than anyone realizes

The rivalry between Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Marion 'Suge' Knight was one of the most infamous feuds in hip-hop history, with the East Coast–West Coast beef reaching a deadly climax in the 1990s following the death of iconic rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. Now, decades later, Combs is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. While many have weighed in on the shocking case, Knight, who once ran Death Row Records and was a central figure in the rivalry, offered his own perspective on what prison life might be like for his former adversary.

In an interview with NewsNation’s 'CUOMO', Knight expressed concerns about Combs’ safety behind bars, explaining that other inmates might see him as a target. “I don’t care who you are, prison in jail is a negative environment, somebody can do something to them and get a name for they selves,” Knight told Chris Cuomo. “They’re going to actually do it, or they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove they self.”

Despite their past conflicts, Knight made it clear that he takes no pleasure in seeing Combs in this situation. “I don’t jump up and down and cheer no Black man going to prison. People think prison is always the answer. I’m not saying a lot of people don’t deserve to do their time,” Knight said, adding, “That’s not no cheerful thing, because that man have kids, and whatever affects him, definitely affects his kids. I know there’s a lot of victims involved in it, and whatever affects them, affects their kids.”

Knight also suggested that Combs’ legal troubles might stem from his own past experiences in the music industry. He pointed to powerful industry figures like Jimmy Iovine, Russell Simmons, Clive Davis, and Andre Harrell. However, none of his claims have been proven. A spokesperson for Davis dismissed the allegations in a statement to Page Six saying, "This is a completely fabricated thread that is being trafficked by an incarcerated felon.” The spokesperson added, “Mr. Knight’s assertions about Clive Davis are 100 percent false as nothing of the sort ever happened. Clive is a mentor to artists and, in keeping with this, never ever condoned any such inappropriate behavior."

Tupac Shakur and Marion Suge Knight pose together (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

For the unversed, Knight a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry as the co-founder of Death Row Records, is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred in 2015. On January 29, 2015, he was involved in a confrontation outside a restaurant in Compton, California. During the altercation, he struck two men with his truck, resulting in the death of 55-year-old Terry Carter and injuries to another individual. Knight fled the scene but was later arrested. In 2018, Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter. The court sentenced him to 28 years in prison—22 years for the manslaughter charge and an additional six years due to prior convictions under California's three-strikes law, as per Capital Extra. Knight has attempted to overturn his sentence; however, a Los Angeles County judge recently denied his appeal, deeming it "not sincere," Soap Central reported.