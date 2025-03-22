Michael Jackson once revealed why he dangled his baby from a balcony: “I got caught...”

Remember when Michael Jackson dangled his baby from a Berlin balcony and conspiracy theories went wild? Here’s what really happened

Michael Jackson, popularly known as the 'King of Pop', was not only one of the greatest musicians of all time but also one of the most scrutinized celebrities in history. His personal life was always under a microscope, with paparazzi following him everywhere and fans analyzing his every move. But in 2002, one moment stood out above the rest—when Jackson attempted to introduce his son to the world, sparking a media frenzy that still gets talked about today.

The incident quickly turned controversial as it appeared that Jackson was dangerously dangling his baby over a hotel balcony. The shocking moment took place in Berlin and remains unforgettable for many fans. As Jackson held his newborn son over the railing, the crowd below gasped in fear for the child’s safety. The media wasted no time in covering the story, with headlines slamming the singer for being reckless and "trying to kill them." In response to the backlash, Jackson later clarified the situation, explaining, “I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children,” as reported by the Los Angeles Times. At the time, he was in Berlin to receive the Bambi Entertainment Award for his contributions to children's welfare, and around 200 fans had gathered outside his hotel, hoping for a glimpse of the pop icon.

During an interview with journalist Martin Bashir, Jackson defended himself, saying, “That is terrible! I would never do that to my children or any child.” When asked if he understood why people were upset, he responded, “Try to kill them? Come on! Stupid! We were waiting for thousands of fans down below. They were chanting to see my child. So I was kind enough to let them see. I was doing something out of innocence.” At the time, rumors spread about the incident, with some suggesting the baby was a doll because Jackson was known for being highly protective of his children.

The baby in the widely circulated photos and videos from the incident was nicknamed "Blanket" because Jackson often covered his face with a blanket to protect his identity in public. His real name is Prince Michael II, but in 2015, he changed it to Bigi, as reported by The Things. Unlike his sister, Paris Jackson, who has built a successful modeling career and even explored music like their father, Bigi Jackson prefers to live a more private and ordinary life. Instead of pursuing fame, he chose to go to college and stay away from social media. However, he appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' back in 2021 to discuss climate change.

“I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.” He also spoke about his father’s legacy and how it continues in their home. “There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here,” Bigi told GMB. “That’s what he was all about. That’s what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”