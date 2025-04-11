Lionel Richie couldn’t hold back tears when an ‘American Idol’ hopeful reminded him of one person

"That was one of those moments in my life I will never forget," said Richie while lauding Elijah McCormick's performance in 'American Idol' audition

Renowned for his smooth voice and timeless hits, Lionel Richie has been grabbing major headlines since he graced the judges' seat of 'American Idol' in 2018. Known for offering heartfelt and experience-driven feedback, Richie usually maintains a stoic demeanor. However, in one moving audition, the 'All Night Long' singer couldn't control himself as he broke down in a rare moment, and the reason was truly heartbreaking.

Lionel Richie attends The Greatest Night In Pop Conversation at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Netflix | Photo by Natasha Campos)

During 'American Idol' Season 2, contestant Elijah McCormick delivered an unforgettable audition, as per Gold Derby. The young ophthalmologist technician from Raeford, North Carolina, sang Rascal Flatts' 'Bless the Broken Road,' but it was his backstory that truly stunned the judging panel. Before performing, McCormick revealed he had survived a devastating car accident on his high school graduation day in 2019. His car caught fire, and he had to be airlifted to the hospital, where he flatlined nine times. After enduring 10 surgeries and spending 79 days in the hospital, he had to relearn how to walk and talk.

His mother, Teshauna, shared the emotional memory as she recalled, "I got a phone call. I thought it was just a fender bender, but when I got there, it was terrifying. I got beside him, and I called his name three times and said, 'You’re going to be alright.' And he shook his head at me, and that was that. They put him on the stretcher, and they took him to the landing space. I really don't know where I would be if he hadn’t made it."

After regaining his voice, McCormick's first words were, "Mama, can I still sing?" During his emotional audition, Richie was moved to tears. "You hit one of those notes, and I thought of Willie [Spence],” Richie said. He further added, "God brought you back nine times for you to do something amazing. That was one of those moments in my life I will never forget." Perry then added, "Elijah, do you understand that this is the beginning of your story? It's the beginning! I can't believe you came to us." Before the segment ended, she confidently declared, "He's top 10 for sure!"

Talking about his audition experience, McCormick admitted it took time to adjust to the many cameras on the 'American Idol' set. Though he felt confident walking in, seeing Richie, Perry, and Luke Bryan hit him hard. "It just hit me, but when the piano began to play for those few moments, I was back in my element," he said. "Being compared to Willie Spence was a big comparison," McCormick said, referring to the former Idol finalist who tragically passed away in a car accident. He further shared the experience of watching the episode with his family. "It was surreal, and everyone was crying," McCormick shared.

During 'American Idol' Season 21's Hawaii round, McCormick performed 'Good Vibes' by Chris Janson but received one of the lowest vote counts. He was eliminated alongside Malik Heard and Dawson Wayne, as per ScreenRant. While all the eliminated singers were talented, McCormick's exit was especially surprising given his powerful backstory and strong performances throughout the season.