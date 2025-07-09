Dolly Parton wants this 'American Idol' winner to cover her classic 1974 track — and we can't wait to hear it

“I think this is a sign I should cover a Dolly song at one of my shows…. but which song?” the former 'Idol' teased fans with an Instagram post.

'American Idol' season one winner Kelly Clarkson recently announced the 'Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency' at Caesars Palace, scheduled to begin on Friday, July 4. Clarkson is set to entertain fans with 18 performances, which are expected to conclude tentatively in November. "I’m so excited to be back in Vegas!" she said in a statement back in February. "We're bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!' See y’all there!" In one of her Vegas updates on Instagram, former 'The Voice' coach shared an inspirational image featuring the 'Queen of Country Music' Dolly Parton's advertisement for a mini-residency along with her ongoing residency ad on Ceaser's Palace marquee. “I think this is a sign I should cover a Dolly song at one of my shows…. but which song?” Clarkson questioned her fans via the caption.

Screenshots from Kelly Clarkson's Vegas Residency update 2025. (Image Source: Instagram| @kellyclarkson)

As per Entertainment Now, fans instantly commented on their suggestions, but the post caught Parton's attention, and she requested the 'American Idol' winner to sing one of her 1974 classic hits from the album 'Jolene' - 'I Will Always Love You.' “Hey Kelly, I think you should sing ‘I Will Always Love You’ because I think you do one of the best versions of that song that I have ever heard… Whitney and I would both be proud," Parton commented under the now viral post. Houston had famously covered the love ballad in 1992. Clarkson tagged the country icon below the comment and expressed her gratitude. "Well, this just made my year. 'I Will Always Love You' it is!" she wrote.

According to Forbes, Houston's rendition of the song, which she sang for the film 'The Bodyguard,' generated over $10 million in royalties for Parton, and she continues to receive payment whenever the song is commercially used. Meanwhile, Clarkson was forced to cancel the opening night of her Vegas residency due to health issues. "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all, and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up," she informed her devastated fans via an Instagram post.

Former 'The Voice' coach has been keeping her followers posted about the glamorous residency by sharing behind-the-scenes rehearsal videos and photos. She even set up countdown posts featuring her excitement for the subsequent shows lined up. However, with the latest news, fans have been clamoring on her X page, leaving mixed comments about the canceled show. "Bet it was ticket sales smfh what a joke should have bumped up everyone who bought tickets and then lowered your prices or given away tickets, if we didn’t get tax money we couldn’t have afforded your show what a joke though smfh still nothing from @CaesarsPalace @CaesarsEnt @CaesarsRewards @Ticketmaster like wtf is going on," a disgruntled X user remarked.

"Setbacks happen. No worries. Lessons will be learned, and anticipation will continue to build, making the first show even more amazing," a fan defended. "Crying at the Gordon Ramsey pub across from the Colosseum because we came to eat here before the show! I hope you feel better!" another fan subtly criticized.