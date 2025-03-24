Jon Stewart couldn't make eye contact with Stephen Colbert during his emotional final episode

Stewart called Colbert's exit a mere "pause in the conversation" and refused to see it as an end to his time on the show.

Jon Stewart ended his 16-year glorious run on 'The Daily Show' in August 2015, and it was nothing short of a glamorous event. Many A-list celebrities, including the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Martin Scorsese, Olivia Munn, Steve Carrell, politicians, Hillary Clinton, and John McCain, celebrated his legacy with a star-studded farewell. However, Stewart couldn't hold back his tears when fellow comedian and host Stephen Colbert lauded his achievements during the final episode. "We owe you because we learned from you by example how to do a show with intention, how to work with clarity, how to treat people with respect. You were infuriatingly good at your job," Colbert told a completely choked Stewart, who sat staring at his desk without making any eye contact.

According to The Things, Colbert did not stop there: “It will be quick if you just hold still. You said to me and many other people here never to thank you because we owe you nothing. It is one of the few times I’ve known you to be dead wrong." He added, "All of us are better at our jobs because we got to watch you do yours. And we are better people for having known you. On behalf of so many people whose lives you’ve changed over the past 16 years, thank you.” Stewart called his exit a mere "pause in the conversation" and refused to take it as an end to his timing on the show. In February of the same year, the veteran host announced his departure with an upbeat message for the audience.

Stewart thanked the former president of Viacom Music and Entertainment Group, Doug Herzog, and Michele Ganeless, President of Comedy Central, for allowing him to cultivate an excellent work culture with his show. "17 years is the longest I have ever in my life held a job. 16 years and 5 months, thank you! The upshot there being, I am a terrible employee. But in my heart, I know, it is time for someone else to have that opportunity." He elaborated on spending more time with his family and working out other aspects of his career after his exit from the show. Lastly, the Emmy winner expressed gratitude for his talented crew and called them a creative powerhouse. "I'm going to miss coming here every day. I love the people here. They are creative, collaborative, and kind," he said.

Jon Stewart at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Merritt)

Fans were left devastated by the news. "This is a huge loss. For millions of people, Jon Stewart has given a political and social voice in the unlikeliest manner, a satirical news show with a degree of insight and honesty," a viewer reacted. "Jon, you'll probably never read this, but you shaped a generation. My generation. I think I can speak for most of us when I say we're happy to see you happy, but it feels like a death in our families, in some way, to see you go," a fan lamented. "He was brilliant with what he brought to this show/station. Will be missed!" an online user bewailed.

As per Inside Edition, Stewart took the opportunity to make his final bow a well-deserved occasion for raising more than $2.2 million for New York Collaborates For Autism (NYCA). The charity sum was collected after his team contacted Omaze, a fundraising site, and announced a lucky draw. Almost 47,000 people from 78 countries contributed money in exchange for a chance to win a ticket to his final recording. Matt Pohlson, co-founder of Omaze, told HuffPost: “It’s fitting that he leveraged his final show to raise over $2M for this incredible cause."