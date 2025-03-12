Jon Stewart swore he would never let Hugh Grant back on 'The Daily Show': “He's a big...”

Hugh Grant’s temper is no secret, but Jon Stewart wasn’t about to put up with it—leading to a ban that still stands today

In late-night television, guest appearances typically proceed smoothly, offering celebrities a platform to promote their latest projects. However, exceptions do occur, and one notable instance involves actor Hugh Grant's contentious appearance on 'The Daily Show', leading to a permanent ban by host Jon Stewart. The incident dates back to 2009 when Grant appeared on 'The Daily Show' to promote his film 'Did You Hear About the Morgans?'

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Stewart remarked that Grant was his least favorite guest on the show, adding, “and we’ve had dictators on the show.” This was in reference to a 2009 on-camera clash when Grant appeared on 'The Daily Show'. As with most talk shows, Stewart played a clip from the film, which had been provided by a publicist. When Grant and Stewart watched the footage, Grant criticized Stewart—not the publicist—for choosing such a terrible scene. Stewart fired back, “Well, then make a better f****g movie.” According to Stewart, Grant complained incessantly while on set, grumbling about having better things to do. “He was giving everyone s**t the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the a*s,” Stewart said. Frustrated, the host swore he would never have Grant back.

However, acknowledging his past behavior, Grant took to X at the time, to express his regret, stating, "Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09. Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking," as reported by Yahoo. Further reflecting on the incident, Grant admitted to having a backstage tantrum during his appearance on 'The Daily Show'. He confessed, "I did have a tantrum backstage." He added, "About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one," as per Film.

Hugh Grant attends the Berlin Special Screening of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' at Zoo Palast on March 20, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz)

Beyond this incident, Grant has had other moments where his temper has come to the forefront. In 2023, while filming 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', Grant admitted to losing his temper on set. According to LADBible, speaking to Total Film, he explained, "I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better." Grant later realized she was the chaperone of a young actress and expressed deep regret over the incident. ​

Adding to the list of awkward encounters, Grant had a tense exchange with model and TV presenter Ashley Graham during the 2023 Oscars' "champagne carpet" interviews. His responses were short and dismissive, making the interview painfully awkward. When asked who he was hoping would win an Oscar that night, Grant looked to the heavens as if wishing for divine intervention and replied, “No one in particular.” When Graham pressed on, asking which designer he was wearing, he simply answered, “Just my suit,” as per YourTango.