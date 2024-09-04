Why did Jeff Lawrence leave ‘Unsellable Houses’? Contractor aims to set up his non-profitable business model

Jeff Lawrence's exit from Season 4 was motivated by his passion for helping others

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jeff Lawrence, the contractor from 'Unsellable Houses', left the show to focus on his new non-profit initiative, JL Cares. For over 21 years, Jeff ran JL Remodeling, which was a key player in the success of the show’s first three seasons. His decision to step away from the show was driven by a desire to dedicate more time to JL Cares, a non-profit organization he started to combine skilled labor with community service.

Jeff’s move was motivated by his passion for helping others. JL Cares allows him to use his remodeling skills to support people in need, partnering with others in the community to make a positive impact. By focusing on this non-profit, Jeff aims to merge his professional expertise with charitable work, thereby expanding his business model to include community service. Although fans of 'Unsellable Houses' will miss Jeff, his shift to JL Cares reflects his commitment to making a difference in his community.

What is the aim of JL Cares by Jeff Lawrence?

JL Cares aims to help people in need by providing home repairs and renovations. Founded by Jeff Laurence, the non-profit focuses on supporting those who have given their time and energy to help others but lack the resources to improve their own homes.

The process involves community members nominating deserving individuals or families. JL Cares then selects these nominees to receive support, which can include home renovations or other forms of aid. The goal is to make a positive impact on people’s lives by improving their living conditions and celebrating their contributions to their communities.

In addition to local efforts, JL Cares also participates in international missions, building homes and supporting communities in need around the world. The organization uses its platform to inspire others to engage in acts of service and charity.

Jeff is focusing on JL cares (YouTube/@JLremodelling)



Jeff Lawrence is a believer of charity work

Jeff Laurence strongly believes in the value of charity and service. His dedication to helping others is evident through his work with JL Cares and his involvement in international mission trips. Lawrence has been actively involved in several charitable initiatives, as he frequently participates in mission trips to assist derserved communities around the world. For instance, he and his team traveled to Colombia, where they built a home for a coffee farmer's family in a village called Palmor. This trip was part of a collaboration with the charitable organization Dwellings, aimed at improving living conditions for impoverished families.

Other than that, Lawrence and his team at JL Remodeling also volunteer for various local projects. They commit to quarterly service projects, including repairs for disabled community members and support for local shelters, churches, and children's sports programs.

'Unsellable Houses' releases September 4, at 8 PM ET on HGTV