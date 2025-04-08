Howard Stern was all smiles with 5-year-old’s ‘AGT’ audition that seemed straight out of Broadway

"You're going places," said 'America's Got Talent' judge Howard Stern while appreciating Heavenly Joy's powerful performance

'America's Got Talent' has a reputation for stunning fans with its' diverse lineup of performers, which is not limited to just one art form. Be it dancing, singing, painting, or beyond, the talent reality show celebrates various artistic styles. One of the other great aspects of the show is its inclusivity, welcoming participants of all ages, colors, or ethnicities. While the idea of competing against seasoned adults may seem daunting, a 5-year-old stuns judges and fans with her Broadway-worthy singing voice, and we are truly mesmerised.

One of the youngest contestants ever on 'America’s Got Talent' was Heavenly Joy, who auditioned in 2015. She sang "In Summer" from Frozen and impressed everyone with her amazing voice, which was oddly similar to something you'd hear on a Broadway stage, as per NBC. By the end of her song, she was singing super high notes and holding them like a pro. Judge Howard Stern was so impressed, he said, "You're going places, I'm telling ya," and even joked, "I think Shirley Temple is living somewhere inside of you." Heidi Klum added, "I think America's going to fall in love with you, Heavenly," and Howie Mandel agreed, saying, "They are already in love with her. You are heavenly! You really are."

Notably, Joy shares quite a close connection with the music industry, as her father is music producer Rodney Jerkins, as reported by Billboard. Her father, Jerkins, is a Grammy-winning producer who works with top stars and started a music group for Christian and gospel artists. Whereas her mother, Joy Enriquez, is a singer who won 11 times in a row on Star Search. She also sang backup for Houston and Mariah Carey and had her own album and reality show. Joy even appears in her mother's music video 'Hallelujah,' and her aunt Tiffany Enriquez is a vocal coach who trained an 'American Idol' finalist.

Not only Joy's performance but also her sweet and innocent interaction with the judges melted hearts. Just before the performance, Stern asked Joy if she had a musical family, to which she simply said, "Since I was 1. I used to sing," without mentioning her dad's famous work with stars like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé. Stern warned her that singing and dancing together was hard, but she confidently said she wouldn't lose her breath. When told the prize was a million dollars, Joy sweetly suggested giving it away because "some people don't have any clothes." She even gave a funny and innocent reply to Mel B's joke after her performance, saying she didn't know the Spice Girls because "I wasn't born yet."

Following her foray on the show, Joy continued showcasing her powerful voice, as per Talent Recap. While she's been quiet on YouTube, she remains active on Instagram. The talented singer recently appeared in an uplifting family-produced song called 'Come Together,' featuring her mom and produced by her father, Jerkins. As per 'America's Got Talent,' Joy did not appear in the Judge Cuts round of the talent show, indicating she was either eliminated by the judges or withdrew from the competition before reaching that stage.