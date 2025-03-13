Willem Dafoe made Emma Stone slap him 20 times — for a movie scene he wasn’t even in

"He's the opposite of that," said Emma Stone while raving about Willem Dafoe's dedication.

Willem Dafoe is one actor who has a reputation for going to extreme lengths to bring authenticity to his performances. In one such instance, the actor made an unusual and intense request to his co-star, Emma Stone, in an effort to enhance the realism of the movie. In a stunning revelation, Stone revealed that Dafoe asked her to slap him 20 times, a surprising request, especially considering he was not even in the scene.

Willem Dafoe attends Focus Features' "Inside" New York screening at Metrograph in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)



A New York Times profile on Dafoe revealed his dedication to authenticity, sharing an instance where he allowed Stone to slap him 20 times for a scene in 'Kinds of Kindness,' and to make the matter more intriguing, he wasn't even part of the scene, as per IndieWire. Despite not being required on set that day, Dafoe showed up to support his co-stars, engaging with them off-camera to enhance their performances. His commitment extended to enduring multiple slaps, ensuring the scene felt as natural as possible.

Stone also praised Dafoe for his selflessness and dedication to the craft, highlighting his willingness to prioritize the film above all else. "There's this instinct to perform that many actors have—the 'look at me, look at me!' kind of performer," Stone said. "He's the opposite of that." She speculated that Dafoe’s generosity as an actor might come with experience, as time in the industry often shifts an actor’s focus from individual recognition to collaboration. "Maybe it's changed through the years," Stone continued. "A lot of actors I bond with have been doing this for a long time, and you know they've gone from 'I' to 'We.'"

Dafoe's dedication to his craft can also be noticed when he beautifully portrayed his role in 'Poor Thing,' where he faced the challenge of playing an unorthodox, disfigured scientist, as per Financial Review. "When they asked me to do this, I did not hesitate," Dafoe reflected. The role was one of his most demanding, requiring an elaborate mask that took four hours to apply. His day began at 3 am for makeup, ensuring he was ready when the rest of the cast arrived at 7 am. After filming, removing the prosthetics took an additional two hours.

Despite the grueling process, Dafoe embraced the challenge as he said, "Obstacles sometimes help you to know why you're there." The actor further said, "I knew why I had to have that makeup, and that makeup was a trigger. It helps you become the character, and that’s what you want in the end." Dafoe also talked about the challenges of acting, saying, "I feel best when I'm going towards something that I don't know." Dafoe further explained, "Because then I feel confident that something is really happening. I'm having an experience. And that's when you're free. And when the elements around you support that, you can make something that's not bullshit and is meaningful and reflects some sort of truth."

'Kinds of Kindness,' the movie, is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and co-written with Efthimis Filippou. It is a triptych fable exploring three interconnected stories of a man seeking control over his life, a police officer whose lost-at-sea wife returns changed, and a woman searching for a prophesied spiritual leader, as per Screen Rant. Despite its Cannes premiere and a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film proved divisive, with some praising its dark humor and others finding its narrative too eccentric.