Diddy fans can't unsee one ‘freaky’ detail in resurfaced LA hotel room video: "Why is there a..."

A resurfaced video of P Diddy has fans fixated—not on him, but on a bizarre detail in the background that no one can explain

Sean 'P Diddy' Combs is at the center of a storm, facing grave legal allegations ranging from racketeering and conspiracy to sex trafficking and sexual assault. As the controversy grows, the internet is digging deep into his past, unearthing old videos and photos that are now going viral. One resurfaced clip, originally shared by his son, Christian "King" Combs, has particularly caught the internet’s eye—not for what’s happening in it, but for an unexpected and rather bizarre detail in what many assume is the rapper’s home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hype And Hiphop (@hypeandhiphop)

In a now-deleted video, which King shared on TikTok last year, he is seen taking a ‘3-pointer’ on a basketball court. While the focus was meant to be on his basketball skills, viewers noticed something unexpected—two queen-sized beds placed right on the basketball court. The beds are built into a wall alcove behind the basket and are clearly visible. While many thought this was his home, it was then revealed the room was actually part of the Hardwood Suite at the Palms Casino Resort. According to the hotel, "This luxurious 10,000-square-foot suite features its own private court, professional locker room, and two stories of living space," as per Hindustan Times.

Diddy attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event at SLS Miami on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Credit Image Source : Getty Images | Photo by Eugene Gologursky)

However, fans were quick to speculate the bizarre detail, asking, "Why is there a bed in the middle of the court???" "Why are there beds at basket ball court?" one Instagram user questioned. Another answered, "Rigghtttt??? Idk it look so freaky." One fan commented, "Basketball wasn’t the only thing he was dribbling," while another added, "That padding on the walls also makes it soundproof." "Lose you a game of 21 you losing your manhood," added another. For the unversed, in May 2024, CNN released surveillance footage showing Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel hallway.

The incident occurred on March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. In the video, Combs is seen grabbing Ventura, punching her, throwing her to the ground, and then kicking and stomping on her. Hotel staff intervened to stop the assault. This assault was among the allegations Ventura made in a lawsuit filed against Combs in November 2023, accusing him of a decade-long pattern of abuse, including rape, sex trafficking, and physical violence. The lawsuit also alleged that Combs was responsible for blowing up Ventura's then-boyfriend Kid Cudi's car. The day after filing, Ventura and Combs reached an undisclosed settlement, and the lawsuit was dismissed, as reported by Vulture.

Following the video's release, Combs issued a video apology on Instagram and Facebook, stating he was "truly sorry" and that his actions were "inexcusable." He acknowledged the incident and expressed regret for his behavior. The release of the video and Combs's admission added to the growing list of legal challenges he faced. In September 2024, Combs was arrested and indicted on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. He is currently awaiting trial in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, with the trial set to begin on May 5, 2025.