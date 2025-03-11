Conan O'Brien makes a woman in the audience cry and fans thought she was in love with him

"Is she okay? Get her some tissue for God's sake. This is awful," Conan O'Brien said.

There have been many heartwarming moments on 'Conan,' but this one might be one of the best. In an episode aired in 2019, Conan O'Brien started the show and asked the audience to sit down. However, one woman seemed unsure about whether to sit or stay standing because everyone around her was still on their feet. O'Brien, noticing her confusion, decided to interact with her. His co-host, Andy Richter, also joined in, making the moment even more entertaining. The woman, overwhelmed with excitement, became emotional. O'Brien responded with his usual humor and kindness, making sure she felt comfortable, but the fans thought that she was in love with him.

Before the cameras started rolling, O’Brien was asking and gesturing for the audience to take a seat so they could start the show. While he was speaking, his co-host, Andy Richter, interrupted him after noticing a woman who seemed unsure about whether to sit or stand. Richter said, "I like how you told them to sit down, and this woman right here in the front. Yeah, she sat down when you told her to, but no one else did, so she stood up again. And then you kept doing (hand impression) this, and so she sat down again, but still, the peer pressure was too much."

O’Brien then asked Richter, "Is it this one in the stripes right here?" After confirming which woman he meant, O’Brien directly asked her, "So you felt you sat down, which was the correct thing to do. When I’m doing this, I really am saying, 'Let's get on with the show.' But then you felt, 'Oh my god, this looks bad,' and you stood up again. But then you sat down and then you stood up again." Throughout this conversation, the woman nodded excitedly, clearly thrilled to be interacting with him. Conan O’Brien then asked the woman, "What is all this 'yes sir'? Are you in the army?" She responded by saying, "I respect you." O’Brien jokingly replied, "Oh, you respect me, as opposed to everyone else." Noticing her emotional reaction, he gently told her not to cry and walked over to give her a warm hug.

After returning to the stage, O’Brien joked, "It's all fine; I think it's the man next to you yelling, 'She loves you.'" Concerned for her, he then asked Andy Richter, "Is she okay? Get her some tissue for God's sake. This is awful." Richter then handed her a box of tissues. Many fans loved this moment and thought she was in love with him. They shared their opinion in the video's comments section, where one fan noted, "This is one of the best host-audience interactions I’ve ever seen. Conan and Andy poking fun at the beginning, Conan hugging her when she began to cry, the tissue debacle, the whole thing was just incredible. Thank you for being a great host, Conan." "She’s an appreciative person and respectful. That’s very rare to find these days. Maybe she cried because someone finally noticed her kindness and appreciated it. Much respect to this woman for being so sentimental and having good manners," added another.

Conan O'Brien at the 2009 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 15, 2009, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

The woman in the audience herself left a comment on the post saying, "Thank you, Conan, for hugging me! Didn’t mean to cry! You’re just the guy I go to online whenever I’m sad or have been hurt by somebody else. There are so many things I wanted to ask you! You are truly too kind. Thank you for everything you have done!" This heartwarming moment on 'CONAN' became one of the most memorable interactions on the show, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

O'Brien recently shared a story about Tina Fey's reaction to her husband, Jeff Richmond, participating in a humorous sketch on his "Late Night" show over 20 years ago. In the 2001 sketch, Richmond portrayed Cupid, dressed in a diaper and wielding a bow and arrow. Fey, engaged to Richmond at the time, was reportedly upset upon seeing her husband's appearance, exclaiming, "That's my husband, you f—er. What have you done to him?" as per The New York Post. O'Brien also hosted the 97th Academy Awards. One notable moment was a joke referencing the ongoing feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which elicited both gasps and laughter from the audience and quickly trended online, GQ reported.