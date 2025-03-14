Chloë Grace Moretz casually throws Jimmy Fallon on a couch and we are seriously impressed

Jimmy Fallon, who hesitantly agreed to the stunt, nervously asked, “Am I going to get hurt? I might get hurt?”

Chloë Grace Moretz showed off her strength during an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in November 2022 when she flipped the host over her shoulder. Although she was not dressed for the occasion, wearing a sequined blazer, leather trousers, and heels, Moretz effortlessly lifted Jimmy Fallon and rolled him over her back before gently placing him on the sofa. The moment was not planned, and as she spoke about her passion for martial arts, she shared that she had been training in the sport since she was 11, around the time she starred in the action movie 'Kick-Ass.'

Talking about her physically demanding role in the sci-fi series 'The Peripheral,' Moretz said, “Our stunt coordinator wanted me to get into it. I was super down and into it, as it meant I could throw 180 lbs men over my shoulder and just fly them—which sounds fun!” Fallon, looking surprised, responded, “Thank goodness you’re not doing it to me.” In reply, Moretz said, “I did offer!” Fallon hesitantly agreed to the stunt but seemed nervous, asking, “Am I going to get hurt? I might get hurt?” After being flipped onto the couch, he exclaimed, “I’m too old to be thrown!”

Later, Moretz tweeted about the experience, writing, “Hahahahah this was TOO good, and genuinely we did not rehearse it.” Earlier in the interview, Moretz mentioned her love for extreme sports and said she had recently started dirt bike riding. She explained, “When I’m on contract and filming, I’m not allowed to do anything dangerous, can’t rollerblade or anything, so when I’m off contract, I go for it, and this is the latest!” Moretz was promoting her latest TV series, 'The Peripheral,' which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show is adapted from William Gibson’s 2014 novel of the same name and follows two siblings who find themselves caught up in a crime that took place in the digital world.

In recent news, Moretz has been in a relationship with model and photographer Kate Harrison since 2018. In a New Year's Day Instagram post, Moretz shared a photo of the couple at the beach, both wearing diamond rings on their left hands, leading to speculation about their engagement. She captioned the post, "Happiest New Year. So thankful for what this year has brought." The couple have been spotted together on various occasions, including a recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week, where Moretz was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger, further fueling engagement rumors, People reported.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show on March 10, 2025 in Paris, France. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

Professionally, Moretz is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy 'Love Language,' directed by Joey Power, alongside Anthony Ramos, Manny Jacinto, Isabel May, Lukas Gage, and Billie Lourd. The film's production began in late 2024 in Chicago. Additionally, Moretz will appear in the holiday comedy 'Oh. What. Fun,' directed by Michael Showalter. The ensemble cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Dominic Sessa, Felicity Jones, Denis Leary, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Danielle Brooks. Filming commenced in Atlanta, Georgia, in May 2024 and concluded in July, THR reported.