It is not every day that you get to disturb the First Lady and President during their leisurely time, however, Brooke Shields recently narrated a wild anecdote where she recalled bursting into former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush's bedroom during an odd hour at night. As per Page Six, Shields recalled that she was invited to the late couple's $13.5 million mansion in Kennebunkport, Maine. At night, after putting her daughters to bed, the 'Blue Lagoon' actress noticed that the home was getting flooded with ocean water. “I’m panicking, right?” Shields told Jenna Bush Hager while co-hosting an episode of 'Today With Jenna and Friends.' “And I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, I gotta tell somebody, but nobody’s in the house!'”

The 'Pretty Baby' actress fondly recounted that the late president had extended her a warm welcome to their home back then. “I was doing a movie in Boston, and I get a phone call –– doesn’t say who he is –– literally says, ‘Excuse me, young lady, I hear you’re in the area. If you do not come to Kennebunkport, you are in trouble, young lady,’ and of course, that was Papa Bush, so I brought my kids and we stayed there,” she said. Shield remembered covering the living room floors with towels, but since there was no staff available in the mansion, the 'Daisy Winters' actress ran down to inform the Bushes. “So, I go to the downstairs bedroom and, like, with the fear of God [in me],” she said. “They had their little TV dinners, their little BarcaLoungers, their little La-Z-Boys, and they were watching [‘Law and Order] SVU.'”

Shields confessed that she felt embarrassed to disturb the elderly couple, but they didn't seem to mind. “And I’m like, ‘I just want to tell you that I think the house might have flooded, but I think I got it,'” she said, revealing that she stood in front of them, covering her eyes because Barbara was in her nightgown. However, the couple seemed unfazed by the situation and remained glued to their TV set. Barbara then candidly requested Shields to join them. “She’s like, ‘George, maybe Brooke can answer this question... Ask her, ask her,'” Shields remembered. “He goes, ‘Well, who do you think did it?'” The 'Endless Love' actress confessed to forgetting her fears and enjoying their calm company that night. “I was like, ‘This is a moment of my life that was so special,'” she reminisced.

The late president's granddaughter expressed her gratitude towards Shields for sharing the special family story. Unfortunately, the elderly couple passed away in 2018. The 43rd president died from vascular Parkinson's complications in November, while his wife Barbara passed away in April that year. “I never had a grandfather, and since I was quite young, he [George] would give me boy advice and be like, ‘OK, I like that one. I don’t like this one,’ so it was a very sweet relationship that I needed to have and hadn’t had anyone else,” Shields concluded by reflecting on their special bond.