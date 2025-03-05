Howie Mandel’s joke about his daughter was so wild, ABC had to cut it from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

'I can see why they cut it, though', said an audience member who witnessed Howie Mandel make the joke on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Renowned for his slightly over-the-top humor, Howie Mandel's remarks appear to have been edited out from an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' During his July 2024 appearance, the comedian was in his usual element, cracking jokes and sharing personal anecdotes. However, a particular joke from the broadcast reportedly did not sit well with ABC, leading the network to completely remove it and the reason is quite plausible.

Howie Mandel performs his stand-up comedy routine at the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on January 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

While making his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Mandel brought his signature edgy humor while chatting with guest host Anthony Anderson. However, fans quickly noticed that one particular joke didn't make it to air, with an abrupt edit making the cut all the more obvious, as per The Things. The moment in question happened at the 2:45 mark of the segment when Anderson congratulated Mandel on becoming a grandfather for the third time. "I just had my third, thank you," Mandel responded. But before he could continue, the camera abruptly cut away, and Anderson swiftly moved on to the next question.

It appears that whatever Mandel said next was removed from the final broadcast, as a fan commented under the official YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.' A fan wrote, "I was in the audience and when the audience clapped about his grandkids, he said, "Don’t clap, my daughter is only 13 she’s very popular," and it was effin hilarious! I can see why they cut it, though."

Fans also shared their two cents under the same YouTube video and said, "Dudes wild lol. He was really channeling his old standup. Hilarious stuff." A comment read, "What a god damn superhero. He’s Still got it… the man who never runs out of time. Health is wealth baby," while another added, "I looooove Howie, he’s a legend, I love him on Bobbie’s world. He’s so talented. Another comment mentioned, "Howie is 68?! He hasn’t lost a step, literally!"

In another chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Mandel admitted he thought the host was giving out acid at a party. Mandel shared a hilarious story about attending Jeff Ross’s birthday dinner, an event hosted by Kimmel, as per Talent Recap. Despite usually avoiding crowded Hollywood gatherings due to his fear of germs, Mandel made an exception for his friend. During the party, Mandel noticed a man jumping in the corner, confusing the guests. It turned out he had indigestion, but the situation took a comedic twist when Kimmel returned with a bag. Mandel misheard him, thinking it was full of acid meant for everyone, leading to an amusing misunderstanding.

He recalled, “Then you come back with a bag, and everybody’s reaching in the bag and they’re taking these pills, and I go, 'What is that?' And I heard them say, Acid." Feeling out of place, Mandel joked, "It made me feel like I was so out of place at this Hollywood party. Jimmy Kimmel is serving acid; there’s one guy jumping off in the corner, everybody’s reaching into your bag going, 'These are delicious, 'and it’s just this antacid." The supposed "acid" turned out to be Alka-Seltzer chewables, but the mix-up left Mandel reconsidering future Hollywood parties, especially given his well-known germophobia.