Why Barbara Corcoran 'hated' her fellow 'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner: "Her stupid glasses..."

While the Sharks often clash during negotiations, a surprising revelation by Corcoran in 2023 added fuel to the speculation about their relationship.

The dynamics between judges Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner have fascinated 'Shark Tank' fans for years. While the Sharks often clash during high-stakes negotiations, a surprising revelation by Corcoran in 2023 added fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship. Did Corcoran truly hate Greiner, or was it just competitive banter? The two are known to approach business with contrasting philosophies. Corcoran focuses on the person behind the pitch, valuing ambition and resilience.

Meanwhile, Greiner is famous for her 'Queen of QVC' instincts, often betting on products she believes will dominate the market. This difference in strategy has led to many feisty moments in the show. But when Corcoran confessed that she had ‘hated’ Greiner in the past, fans were left wondering about the depth of her feelings. Reflecting on Greiner’s legendary investment in Scrub Daddy, Corcoran admitted, "When she bought that business, I really didn't mind it. I didn't get it. I went, 'Who would want a smiley face in the kitchen in bright yellow?' But then I went to my sister's house a month later, and she had those sponges all over the house, I hated Lori," as reported by The Things.

This was not the only time Corcoran felt pangs of envy. Another intriguing Greiner investment, ReadeRest, a magnetic glasses holder, stirred similar feelings. She revealed, "My uncle must have been 90 at the time, maybe even older. He called me all excited— he never calls me— [saying] 'I got the craziest thing on 'Shark Tank'. And it was her stupid glasses. I again hated Lori." Despite the harsh language, Corcoran’s comments were made in jest, revealing her genuine appreciation for Greiner’s business acumen. She acknowledged the competitive spirit among the Sharks, describing it as a natural part of the show.

Greiner also once noted, "People always ask if the Sharks hang out with each other outside of the show...[and] the answer is YES! Even though we may compete in the tank we truly respect one another and enjoy each other’s company." Greiner herself has often praised Corcoran. She once penned a heartfelt Instagram post that read, "She's fun, frank and funny! She says it like she feels it, she's her own person, and she doesn't try to fit into norms or follow—she leads. She has great intuition and has a warm heart for her family."

(L-R) Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin OLeary, and Daymond John during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival on September 23, 2018 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Matt Doyle Photo)

As for the future of ‘Shark Tank,’ Corcoran once had her sights set on inviting Whoopi Goldberg as a guest Shark. As per People magazine, she exclaimed, "I've been pushing for her. I said, 'I'll give her the money.' My producer said, 'No, you can't lend money to a Shark.' I said, 'But she'd be fabulous!'" The relationship between Corcoran and Greiner is less about animosity and more about the intense competition that molds the show. While Corcoran’s candid humor may suggest friction, mutual respect is the truth behind all this. Their rivalry, peppered with envy and admiration, is what makes 'Shark Tank' compelling. After all, what’s a Shark without a little bite?