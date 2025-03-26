Resurfaced clip of a young Justin Bieber being violated by Hollywood celebs is just disturbing to watch

"I feel really uncomfortable right now," replied Justin Bieber when the singer was asked to give a sex talk to a woman.

The Canadian singer Justin Bieber needs no introduction, as the hit artist has been grabbing major headlines ever since he made his debut at just 15 years old. While these days, Bieber's personal life is garnering more attention as compared to his professional achievements, the 'Baby' hitmaker still enjoys a massive fan following. However, debuting at an early age is not without its own challenges, and a resurfaced clip is highlighting exactly that.

Justin Bieber attends the Arsenal and Manchester United pre-season friendly soccer match at SoFi Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

A video featuring Bieber being touched and kissed by various celebrities when he was 18 years old has shocked fans, with many expressing discomfort, as per UNILAD. The video on TikTok highlights Bieber's uncomfortable reactions to these interactions. In the first clip, while on stage, Bieber is held around the neck and kissed by Jenny McCarthy, causing him to lean away and say, "Wow, I feel violated right now." McCarthy, who is 21 years older than Bieber, later admitted to grabbing his butt and jokingly referred to it as "cougar r-pe," explaining, "I couldn't help it; he was just so delicious."

The video also includes clips of Katy Perry grabbing Bieber's butt and when Bieber was just 16, James Corden, complimenting him by saying, "You smell amazing," and praising his eyes. The video compilation includes clips of a 15-year-old Bieber being asked to give "the sex talk" to a woman, to which he replied, "I feel really uncomfortable right now," and questioned, "Why do you want to know the sex talk from a 15-year-old boy?" The Internet was up in arms as the videos started circulating, with many sharing their opinions about it in the comment section of the TikTok video.

A comment reads, "I can't say enough how much I truly feel awful about this, Justin, and I apologize for everything that happened." While another says, "Every adult at this time should be held accountable; they knew." A comment remarked, "They traumatized these boys, and where were the parents? Were they not allowed around him? Borna Boy's mom is always around and he is old." Meanwhile, another said, "For real, that all seems really messed up nowadays. No wonder why he was so depressed, poor guy. I feel for him." Another read, "I may not condone what he had said and done in his past or future actions but he definitely did NOT deserve this." A comment stated, "Woah ok seeing this threw different eyes now um how was this on air?."

Notably, the internet was also seen siding with the 'Yummy' singer when an old clip of Sean 'P Diddy' Combs and Bieber resurfaced online, as per Marie Claire. In the video, Diddy describes spending "48 hours" with Bieber, saying, "He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream." He continues, "I have been given custody of him. He was signed to Usher when he did his first album. I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours he's with me. And we're going to go buck wild crazy." The clip, originally posted by Bieber to his YouTube channel, remains available there to this day.