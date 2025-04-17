‘American Idol’ fans are calling out judges for hyping ‘weak’ performances: 'They cannot be...'

"These judges really need their hearing checked," said a frustrated viewer while criticizing the judges' feedback

From staged drama to sobbing backstories, 'American Idol' has been under public scrutiny ever since its debut in 2002. Keeping in line with the traditions, the singing reality show once again is facing backlash. While the show has long been considered a safe haven for aspiring artists, it now finds itself at the center of controversy as fans have called out judges for their unimpressive judgment and praising weak contestants.

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan perform on CMT Artists Of The Year 2013 at Music City Center on December 3, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee (Image Source: Getty Images for CMT | Rick Diamond)

During American Idol's top 24 performances in Hawaii, judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan were left impressed, offering nothing but praise for each contestant. In addition, the top 12 contestants received guidance from artist-in-residence Jelly Roll and new mentor Josh Groban, who provided helpful feedback during rehearsals.

Groban offered thoughtful advice where he told Drew Ryn she was "thinking too much about her runs," admitting, "It took me 40 years to figure that out," as per the Daily Mail. He also encouraged Canaan James Hill, who was battling allergies, to "trust himself." However, criticism from the judges was noticeably absent, with all three offering only praise, even after weaker performances. This drew backlash online, with fans calling out the judges' lack of critical tone, which many felt strayed from the show's original approach.

A fan on X said, "These judges really need their hearing checked; honestly, they cannot be truthful with anybody on here. Zaylie was just absolutely off-tune... it was horrible and they're saying how great she was!!," while another shared, "Watching American Idol and these judges are lying… I don't know how these contestants got this far." Another chimed in and remarked, "So the judges are just going to act like that last performance was good. Can I be a judge? I wanna get paid millions just to lie to these people." Another stated, "#AmericanIdol needs a #SimonCowell because everyone isn't singing great."

Meanwhile, another viewer criticized the judges and said, "The issue tonight is that everyone is choosing the wrong song & the judges are just reassuring them that they made a good choice. You all are people pleasers, not judges!" A fan noted, "Agree! All these "best performance ever" comments by the judges are ridiculous in addition to not being true"! While another said, "No, too much screeching. Why tf are the judges not critiquing them? It's ridiculous." Another viewer remarked, "I miss when the American Idol judges were mean (and honest)."

Notably, new judge Underwood is also garnering public scrutiny, with many calling her style too tame for prime-time TV. Critics describe her as "boring" and "too nice," with one insider stating, "She's too nice for the job," adding that her overly sympathetic approach is frustrating fellow judges and making the show dull, as per The Express Tribune. Richie has reportedly confronted Underwood on-set, with him and Bryan growing frustrated with her constant complaints about things like camera angles and room temperature. One source revealed, "Nothing seems to be good enough for Carrie. Luke and Lionel groan when she fixates on minor details".