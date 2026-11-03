Who went home on 'DWTS' Season 35 tonight? Disney Night bids goodbye to a fan-favorite

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas found themselves in the bottom two

'Dancing With the Stars' returned a day early to make room for ABC's live coverage of the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. The remaining eight couples brought Disney magic to the ballroom with performances inspired by Disney on Broadway productions. In addition to their individual routines, the contestants also joined forces for team dances. Special guest Cynthia Erivo joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on the panel. Tony Award winner Heather Headley and actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd also performed stunning sets.

A still of Mark and Maura from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik performed a contemporary routine to 'Easy as Life' from Aida. In the rehearsal package, Tatyana called their piece a love story between a princess and an Egyptian captain. Jan explained that their dance includes “very powerful emotions and connections.” Tatyana found it difficult to practice the routine barefoot. “I actually have burns on my feet from sliding across the floor,” she said. The issue did not seem to be a problem on stage, as the duo delivered a stunning performance. Carrie Ann absolutely adored the act and said, “You gave me chills.” “You danced with depth, true emotion,” she added. Derek loved Tatyana's “divine feminine energy” but suggested she extend her arms a bit more. Cynthia backed Derek's suggestion and told Tatyana, “Emotion flows from you.” Carrie Ann gave Tatyana a 9, while the rest gave her 8s, bringing her total to 33.

A still of Harry and Jenna from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson entered the ballroom with high expectations after becoming the first couple to earn a perfect score the previous week. Hoping to repeat the feat, they performed a jazz routine to 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' from 'Mary Poppins'. In the rehearsal package, Harry spoke about recreating the "magic" Dick Van Dyke brought to the original role. The couple welcomed a special guest during their rehearsals, a 9-year-old girl named Clara from Make-A-Wish. Against Kyra Belle Johnson's powerful vocals, the duo delivered an energetic performance that left Derek in awe. He loved the performance and pointed out Harry's immaculate toe touch and perfect synchronization. Cynthia could see hints of Charlie Chaplin in the performance. Bruno appreciated the performance by singing 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.' Carrie Ann called the dance "amazing" and "wonderful." The couple received another perfect score.

A still of Julia and Ezra from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa performed a stunning paso doble to 'Satisfied' from Hamilton. The duo faced challenges during rehearsals as Julia's rib injury flared up. However, she was determined to redeem herself after last week's scores. “I’m going to be fine; the dance is going to be great. I am determined to stay in the competition,” she said. The duo's dance was intense from start to finish. Bruno loved the storytelling and declared the performance a “proper” paso doble. Carrie Ann called out a stumble but adored the overall performance. “I see you, I see you digging deep. Turning real, raw emotion into beautiful dancing,” she said. Bruno gave the duo a 9, while the rest gave 8s, bringing her total to 33.

A still of 'Team Wildcats' from 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The first team to perform was 'Team Slaytopia,' which included Stiles and Sosa, Ali and Ravnik, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas. They performed to 'Zoo' from 'Zootopia 2' along with Alfonso Ribeiro. Derek appreciated the team's camaraderie, and they scored 36/40. They were followed by 'Team Wildcats,' which featured the remaining four couples alongside Julianne Hough. They performed a freestyle to 'We’re All in This Together' from 'High School Musical.' Carrie Ann was impressed and called the performance a “fabulous way to end an amazing night.” The team dance received a perfect score. After all the dances, Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa, and Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas were in the bottom two. Unfortunately, Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa were eliminated from the show.