This ‘Real Housewives’ star stunned as Yorkie on ‘The Masked Singer’ — and nearly had a breakdown backstage

“I love to perform. The production quality is amazing. The costumes are outrageous," the RHOBH alum said.

'The Masked Singer' season 13 witnessed its own 'Barbie' version with a glamorous 'Yorkie' on the sets. Yokie mesmerized the judges with multiple performances during her Group C tenure on the popular show. She debuted with Chappell Roan's 'Hot to Go' and then set the stage on fire with her sassy dance moves to New Kids on the Block's 'Step by Step' during the 'Boy Band Night.' Before the big reveal, Yorkie made sure no one remained seated with her electrifying song and dance routine on The Supremes' Stop! In the Name of Lov'e. Finally, during episode 9, the celebrity behind the bedazzled pink puppy costume and matching Ugg boots was identified as 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne.

“If you cannot have fun as a Yorkie in a miniskirt and a crop top — I have no idea what else could be more perfect,” Jayne exclusively told Us Weekly. “I love to perform. The production quality is amazing. The costumes are outrageous, and you get to just have a good time, so why not?” "The mask itself is heavy,” the seasoned stage performer who previously spearheaded her own Las Vegas residency explained. “The costume is absolutely adorable, and it was one of the reasons why I could just really embrace the character and have so much fun. But I could only see very little of what was in front of me. I had big boots and a heavy head," she said.

Erika Jayne at the LA Pride Music Festival and Parade 2017 on June 11, 2017, in West Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino)

"So, I had to be very careful and very mindful about just where I was stepping and what I was doing so that I could sing in tune and hit the choreo. You had to be really present to do it," she added. Jayne told Variety that she participated in the show because of her stunning costume; additionally, she confessed to enjoying playing her 'Yorkie' character on stage. Calling the show a "top-notch" production, Jayne recalled that a true fan of RHOBH could guess her identity. As reported, Judge Jenna McCarthy was the only one who guessed it right: “I have a very distinct voice, and you can only hide it for so long," Jayne admitted.

In an exclusive with Gabriella Whiting, the RHOBH alum revealed that she almost had a nervous breakdown after wearing the mask. "It almost gave me a nervous breakdown. I mean, I'm going to tell you. Like the first time you put on the mask for anybody, I mean, you watch the show, but for anybody that's done the show, the mask is very intimidating, it's very heavy, and there's very little sight, so it's a real skill to get out here and perform in the mask," she said. Jayne also confessed to feeling nervous about tripping over her huge Ugg boots. She recalled feeling the weight of the mask on her shoulders and finding it difficult to move because of her custom boots.

"I've got on these really big Uggs that are very difficult to walk around in. I've got to hit the notes I can't see too well, so I'm trying to find my way and perform at the same time," she shared. Jayne admitted that doing Broadway was way easier than performing on 'The Masked Singer': "I'm telling you I was climbing on ladders in Chicago. I was doing everything eight shows a week; this is so much harder," she concluded.