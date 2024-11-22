Who was Robert Edwards’s wife? Netflix's 'Joy' remembers woman behind the IVF pioneer

Here's a look at the woman who played a monumental role in Robert Edwards life as his support system

Netflix’s upcoming film 'Joy' is set to shine a light on the life of Robert Edwards, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist behind the groundbreaking development of IVF (in-vitro fertilization). While many know him as the 'father of IVF,' the film also focuses on his wife, Ruth Fowler Edwards, whose love and support were instrumental in his success.

The movie takes audiences on a journey of strength, ambition, and humanity, presenting not only the professional achievements of Edwards but also the unwavering support he received from Ruth, who was a scientist in her own right.

Who was Ruth Edwards?

Ruth Fowler Edwards was a distinguished geneticist who made significant contributions to the field of animal genetics. But in 'Joy', Ruth is depicted as the emotional anchor in Robert's life. The two met and married in Edinburgh, both passionate scientists with a shared curiosity about the world. After spending a year in California for Robert’s fellowship, the couple moved to Cambridge University, where they started a family.

It was after the birth of their second daughter in 1960 that Robert experienced a key moment. Watching a childless couple, dear friends of the Edwards, play with their daughters moved him deeply. He later reflected, “The trees bore fruit, the clouds carried rain, and our friends, forever childless, played with our Caroline, our Jennifer.” This heartfelt realization, combined with his earlier experiments on mice embryos, ignited his pursuit of IVF to bring hope to families struggling with infertility.

Ruth, herself a geneticist, was Robert’s steadfast supporter throughout this journey. Her encouragement and belief in his vision helped him push forward despite societal and ethical challenges. In the film 'Joy', her compassion and understanding shine through in lines like, “It’s not just about creating life in a lab; it’s about giving hope to families who have none.” Ruth’s unwavering love and partnership were instrumental in Robert’s success, showing how personal experiences and strong relationships can drive revolutionary achievements.

What is 'Joy' about?

Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Claire Thompson, 'Joy' is a biographical drama that intertwines science with an intimate portrayal of love and collaboration. The film primarily highlights the tireless pursuit of the IVF breakthrough, which led to the birth of Louise Brown, the world’s first test-tube baby, in 1978. However, 'Joy' doesn’t just spotlight Edwards’ professional milestones. The narrative also showcases his struggles, ethical dilemmas, and the emotional toll of his work. It frames Ruth as a key figure who provided steadfast emotional and intellectual support, balancing the challenges of being a partner, mother, and collaborator in a revolutionary scientific journey.

'Joy' will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, November 22.