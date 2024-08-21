Who stars in 'My Brilliant Friend' Season 4? 'La Chimera' star joins best HBO show in a decade

HBO's 'My Brilliant Friend' is a tale of love, loss, and survival that now reaches its final, heart-wrenching act

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As 'My Brilliant Friend' gears up for its highly anticipated fourth and final season, excitement is mounting over the new additions to the cast. This acclaimed HBO series, based on Elena Ferrante's beloved Neapolitan novels, has captivated audiences with its rich storytelling and complex characters.

Season 4 promises to uphold this tradition, diving deeper into the lives of its protagonists as they face the complexities of adulthood and the shifting dynamics of their lasting friendship. While the cast of this final season remains largely under wraps, it has been confirmed that a star from 'La chimera' will be joining the ensemble.

Alba Rohrwacher as Narrator

Alba Rohrwacher is an acclaimed Italian actress, born on February 27, 1979, in Florence, Italy. She has established herself as one of Italy’s most versatile actresses, known for her intense performances in both film and television.

She gained widespread recognition for her roles in films such as 'La chimera' (2024), 'The Wonders' (2014), which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, and 'Daughter of Mine' (2018). Additionally, she has worked with renowned directors like Marco Bellocchio in 'Blood of My Blood' (2015).

Rohrwacher is acclaimed for her ability to convey deep emotional complexity, making her a perfect choice for the role of Elena Greco in the final season of 'My Brilliant Friend'. Additionally, she has voiced Elena, the narrator, throughout the series, bringing a reflective and poignant depth to the character.

Margherita Mazzucco as Elena Greco

Margherita Mazzucco is a young Italian actress, born on September 26, 2002, in Naples, Italy. She rose to fame for her portrayal of Elena Greco in HBO’s critically acclaimed series 'My Brilliant Friend'.

Cast in the role at the age of 16, Mazzucco’s portrayal of the intelligent and introspective Lenù has been lauded for its remarkable maturity and authenticity. Despite 'My Brilliant Friend' being her first major acting role, she has captivated audiences with her nuanced depiction of Elena's journey from childhood to adulthood. Her work in the series has positioned her as one of Italy’s most promising young actresses, earning recognition both domestically and internationally.

Gaia Girace as Lila Cerullo

Gaia Girace, born on October 21, 2003, in Vico Equense, Italy, is a rising Italian actress best known for her role as Lila Cerullo in the HBO series 'My Brilliant Friend'. Girace was cast in the series at just 14 years old, and her portrayal of the fierce and enigmatic Lila has received widespread acclaim.

'My Brilliant Friend' marks her first major acting role, but her intense and passionate performance quickly made her a standout. Girace’s interpretation of Lila has been praised for capturing the character’s complexity, strength, and vulnerability. Her work on the series has established her as a talent to watch in the Italian film and television industry.

Annarita Vitolo as Immacolata Greco

Annarita Vitolo, born on April 7, 1969, in Salerno, Italy, is a seasoned Italian actress known for her extensive work in theater, film, and television. She gained international recognition for her role as Immacolata Greco, Elena's mother, in the HBO series 'My Brilliant Friend'.

Vitolo's portrayal of Immacolata, a stern and traditional woman, added depth to the series, showcasing her ability to bring nuanced characters to life. Before her role in 'My Brilliant Friend', Vitolo had a successful career in the Italian theater, where she honed her craft.

Her work in the series has earned her praise for her authentic and powerful performances, solidifying her status as a respected actress in the Italian entertainment industry.

Alessio Gallo as Michele Solara

Alessio Gallo, born on April 3, 1990, in Naples, Italy, is an Italian actor known for his roles in both television and film. He began his acting career with a notable role in the critically acclaimed film 'Gomorrah' (2014), which was based on Roberto Saviano’s book of the same name.

Gallo's portrayal of Michele Solara in the HBO series 'My Brilliant Friend' further showcased his talent, as he brought to life the character’s intimidating and complex nature. His work in 'My Brilliant Friend' has been praised for its intensity, adding a palpable sense of menace to the series.

Gallo continues to build a strong career in Italian cinema, with his performances garnering attention for their depth and authenticity.

Luca Gallone as Vittorio Greco

Luca Gallone, born on May 19, 1979, in Turin, Italy, is an Italian actor with a strong presence in both film and television. He is best known for his role as Vittorio Greco in the HBO series 'My Brilliant Friend', where he portrays Elena’s father.

Gallone has built a robust career with a range of roles that highlight his versatility as an actor. In addition to his work on 'My Brilliant Friend', Gallone has appeared in several Italian films and TV series, consistently delivering strong performances. His portrayal of Vittorio Greco has been noted for its quiet strength and subtlety.

Francesco Serpico as Nino Sarratore

Francesco Serpico, born on June 15, 1999, in Naples, Italy, is a young Italian actor who gained prominence for his role as Nino Sarratore in the HBO series 'My Brilliant Friend'.

Serpico’s portrayal of Nino, the charming and ambitious writer, has been a key part of the series, particularly in his interactions with the character of Elena Greco. Before 'My Brilliant Friend', Serpico had appeared in various short films and theater productions, but it was this role that brought him into the spotlight. His work on the show has been praised for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Giovanni Amura as Stefano Carracci

Giovanni Amura, born on November 7, 1990, in Naples, Italy, is an Italian actor known for his work in television and film. He is best recognized for his role as Stefano Carracci in the HBO series 'My Brilliant Friend'.

Amura’s portrayal of Stefano, a complex character who undergoes significant changes throughout the series, has been widely praised. Before this role, Amura had a background in theater and had appeared in several Italian television dramas.

His performance in 'My Brilliant Friend' has highlighted his ability to tackle challenging roles, earning him recognition as a talented and dedicated actor in the Italian entertainment industry.

'My Brilliant Friend' Season 4 Trailer