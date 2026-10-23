Muhammad Ali’s ‘The Greatest’ adds former WWE star as Gorgeous George

Prime Video’s 'The Greatest' explores Muhammad Ali’s life inside and outside the ring, and now the series has added a former WWE star.

Former WWE star Chris Jericho is joining 'The Greatest,' Prime Video’s upcoming limited series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Jericho will portray Gorgeous George. Created and executive produced by Ben Watkins, the historical drama will explore defining moments in Ali’s life and career, including experiences that unfolded away from the public spotlight. All eight episodes of 'The Greatest' are scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on November 4. Jericho will make his first appearance as Gorgeous George in the fourth episode.

Gorgeous George was one of professional wrestling’s first mainstream celebrities. He became known for his flamboyant appearance, confident personality, and carefully crafted public image, turning his wrestling persona into a major part of his appeal. His flamboyance, swagger, and self-promotion famously influenced a young Muhammad Ali. George knew how to engage the audience and get a reaction from them, which made him an interesting character in wrestling.

A still of Chris Jericho (Image Source: Instagram | @chrisjerichofozzy)

Jericho’s casting brings his wrestling experience to a series about one of boxing’s most celebrated figures. Having entertained people for years through his wrestling career, Jericho will be playing a man whose impact extended beyond his field.

'The Greatest' will be about the life of Muhammad Ali inside and outside the boxing ring. The story aims to portray Ali as more than a sporting icon, examining his life as a husband, father, brother, and son. The project is the first authorized scripted series about Ali’s life. His widow, Lonnie Ali, is among its executive producers, alongside Michael B. Jordan and production partners including Outlier Society, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company.

A still Jaalen Best as Muhammad Ali from 'The Greatest' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Jaalen Best leads the series as Muhammad Ali. Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier portray his parents, Cassius 'Cash' Clay Sr. and Odessa 'Bird' Clay, respectively, while Kai Parham plays Ali’s brother, Rudy Clay. The supporting cast includes Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston, the heavyweight champion who became one of Ali’s major rivals, and Giovanni Ribisi as Angelo Dundee, Ali’s longtime trainer.