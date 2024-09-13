Who killed Akia Eggleston? Baltimore pregnant mom went missing before mysterious death

A Kia Eggleston mysteriously vanished in May of 2017 sending chaos among family members as they began their search for answers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a shocking and tragic 'Dateline NBC' case that unraveled like the details of a horror movie, Akia Eggleston's disappearance and eventual murder were finally revealed. A mom from Baltimore, eight months pregnant, Eggleston mysteriously vanished in May of 2017, sending chaos among family members as they began their search for answers.

It wasn't until the actual disappearance took on a dark turn, one which revealed her estranged partner, Michael Robertson, responsible for her death. It looks at the heartbreaking search, the length of time it took to find her, and the subsequent conviction of Robertson against the grim backdrop of a family torn asunder by an inexcusable act.

Who was Akia Eggleston?

Akia Eggleston was an eight-month pregnant, 22-year-old woman from Baltimore. She had disappeared in May of 2017. The mother of a 2-year-old daughter was excited about her new baby and had planned a baby shower just days before her disappearance. Akia was last seen leaving a bank in downtown Baltimore, where she withdrew money in an attempt to put down a new home that Akia intended to share with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Robertson, who also happened to be the father of her unborn child.

These wide searches by the family and police yielded no results in locating Akia. Akia's disappearance left the family heartbroken, seeking answers for years that followed. In 2022, Robertson was arrested and subsequently charged with her murder despite police not finding the physical remains.

Akia was eight months pregnant (@nbc)

Michael Robertson shared children with Hail Pomeroy too

Michael Robertson, the man convicted of murdering Akia Eggleston and their unborn child, also shared children with a woman named Hail Pomeroy. Before his relationship with Akia, Robertson and Hail Pomeroy had children together. Their relationship added another layer of complexity to the case, as Robertson's life involved multiple relationships and responsibilities. However, this part of his personal life wasn't directly connected to Akia's disappearance and murder.



Despite having children with Hail Pomeroy, Robertson’s actions in the case of Akia Eggleston led to his conviction, and he is now serving two consecutive life sentences for the murders of Akia and their unborn baby.

Michael Robertson was the baby father of Akia Eggleston (@oxygen)

Police arrested Michael Robertson after finding evidence from his computer

Michael Robertson was arrested for disappearance and murder in the case of Akia Eggleston, based on crucial circumstantial evidence though her body was never found. The investigators unveiled crucial information: cell phone records indicated Robertson to be the last person in contact with Akia before she went missing. Suspicious Google searches on his computer regarding topics like hiding or disposing of a body increased the suspicion.

Additionally, Akia was last seen withdrawing money to put a down payment on a home she was supposed to share with Robertson, further linking him to her final known acts. The text messages between the two seemed to hint at his involvement, as well as his inconsistent statements during police interrogations. Putting all these factors together, even in the absence of physical evidence like DNA or fingerprints, he was eventually arrested and convicted of the murders of Akia and her unborn child.

Akia was murdered in her apartment (@nbc)

Michael Robertson killed Akia Eggleston in her Cherry Hill residence

Michael Robertson had strangled Akia Eggleston in her Cherry Hill apartment building in May 2017. The victim was eight months pregnant at the time. Using a knife, he inflicted fatal injuries upon her. He subsequently disposed of her body in such a way that it has never been recovered.

He also fabricated evidence and tried to hide the crime. Among his efforts, he hid all the things smeared with blood and fabricated a story of her disappearance. It was a result of a violent quarrel based on anger of Robertson and possibly other motives because of their very disturbed relationship.

Akia and Michael shared a disturbed relationship (@oxygen)

Akia Eggleston’s body was never found

Akia Eggleston was never found after her disappearance in May 2017. Extensive searches by police, family members, and volunteers never turned up any remains. Using cellphone records, Google searches, and text messages as circumstantial evidence, investigators were able to build a case against Michael Robertson, convicted of her murder. Without her body, the collection of physical evidence was rather difficult, but it was strong circumstantial evidence that finally convicted Robertson.

Akia's body could not

be recovered (@nbc)

Akia Eggleston’s aunt Sanobia Wilson recalled her niece’s murder as a ‘nightmare’

Akia Eggleston's aunt, Sanobia Wilson, described her niece's murder as being like living a "nightmare". "The whole thing really bothered me," Wilson said to WMar2News. "But even when he got sentenced to life, it wasn't a relief, really. And that may seem like it should be a revengeful thing, but it wasn't because it really didn't help the pain that my family felt at all." She also criticized the initial case as slow, with a delayed police investigation that "wasn't immediate in any sense of the word.".

Though convicted, the search for Eggleston's body remains unresolved and now extends further the grief of the family. Wilson is working now to create an "Akia Alert," a proposed system to help find missing pregnant women in the hope such a tragedy will never have to happen again. She believes the alert could save lives and spare others her family's agony.