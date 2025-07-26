‘Wheel of Fortune’ player turned CNN anchor shares BTS show secrets — with a sweet shoutout to Pat Sajak

Since making its debut on 6 January 1975, 'Wheel of Fortune' has entertained millions of viewers. It was not only clever puzzles that captivated the audience but also the wit and charm of long-term host Pat Sajak, which were key to the show's enduring success. In a recent segment, CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who appeared on the show in 2001, honored the veteran host by sharing his experience being on the 'Wheel.' When fellow CNN anchor Kate Bolduan shared a clip of Blackwell introducing himself as a Howard University student, she said, “Victor, I’ve known you for years. I didn’t know this, and I love that video.”

Blackwell, seemingly excited, said, “Episode 3429, Feb. 8, 2001. When I tell you I remember everything about this experience, it was part of the best moment of my college career.” He recalled that producers were scouting colleges for contestants, and he auditioned when they came to his campus. He received a callback two weeks later. Blackwell called host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White “fantastic.” He shared that he learned the big, bright, colorful Wheel is actually hand-painted. He also revealed that back then, the show filmed five episodes in a single day.

He added, “I remember all of the puzzles, I remember the totals.” Challenging his colleagues with the puzzle that he solved back then, he said, "Here's one of the puzzles from that show, and I want to know how you would do." The puzzle read, "_ _ _ E _ _ _ T_ A G R_AT START. Kate was quick to answer it correctly. "We're off to a great start," she said excitedly! Blackwell then showed the throwback clip of him solving the puzzle before sharing with the viewers, “It was downhill after that because I didn’t solve another puzzle, but I did go home with $2,350.”

The network also aired a clip of Blackwell predicting his future. At one point, when Sajak asked the young student about pursuing broadcast journalism, Blackwell replied, "Yes, I want to be an investigative reporter for a major network." Praising Pat Sajak for completing the longest time of a hosting career, of about 8000 shows, Blackwell said, "I am just grateful I had a moment there with him and the wheel. Again, it’s one of the highlights of my college years, one of the highlights of my life,” Blackwell said. “Next? I want to be on Jeopardy.”

With over four decades of hosting experience, Sajak has become one of the most beloved figures in reality TV. Blackwell stressed that the veteran host deserved some time off. But less than a year after retiring, the 78-year-old made a surprise comeback, leading season 5 of the show's spinoff, Celebrity 'Wheel of Fortune,' as reported by People. The show premiered on ABC on April 30. The host is also set to star in a production of 'Prescription: Murder' at the Hawaii Theatre Center next year, per ABC News.