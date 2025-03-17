50 Cent tells Conan O’Brien one Hollywood icon ‘turns him on’ and it got personal: "I just saw her..."

“Yeah, I think I love her man. I’m trying not to stare at her. She knows she turns me on," he gushed about the veteran actress.

50 Cent shared an incredibly adorable secret when he appeared on 'Conan' in 2018. The 'In da Club' hitmaker confessed to being smitten by Oscar winner Helen Mirren. "You're a single gentleman out in the world, and you've been talking lately about women that you find attractive. You recently professed your love for Dame Helen Mirren," O'Brien got straight to the point. "I just saw her in the south of France, and she just looked at me, and there was this interesting thing going on in her eyes," 50 Cent recalled of their red carpet chemistry during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2017. "For real. It's a different thing. Like, old Hollywood is rich, but it's another thing. It's this confidence thing from being tested and proven."

"She knows she's sexy, like I don't mind I'm like, you know, husband's not far behind while she's doing this, she still has the habit of looking at you that way," he gushed. The television host then slyly teased the rapper, saying, "You think it's possible you two could.. let's say the husband tomorrow was in a zipline crash.. it happens it's a popular way of getting around. Is it possible that you could think of being in a relationship?" 50 Cent instantly reacted, "As long as [Taylor Edwin Hackford's] alive, I wouldn't say yes."

Helen Mirren and 50 Cent attend the Closing Ceremony of the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 20, 2017, in Monaco.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

He clarified that, simply because he wants to be in a relationship, he is not the type of person who wishes someone evil. "It's not right, because you know what? I don't want nobody waiting for me to be knocked off in a crash or something, you know what I mean?" the 'Ayo Technology' rapper said. "It's just not the right thing to do." Mirren has been married to veteran filmmaker Hackford since 1997. As per People, the prolific rapper was so enamored by the 'Fast X' actress during their first encounter that he shared the newspaper clipping of their red carpet appearance in a now-deleted post on Instagram with the caption, “Yeah, I think I love her man. I’m trying not to stare at her. She knows she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can’t describe it. LOL.”

According to People, in 2023 while doing the Men's Health magazine cover story 50 Cent professed his love for Mirren once more, "She's sexy," he blushed with admiration during the interview. "She'll look at you, and you go 'Oh s---!' I don't care how old she gets, I don't give a f--- what nobody says, she's sexy. She’s going to be sexy forever!” Mirren indirectly agrees with 50 Cent about her infectious self-confidence, wit, and feminism. As per The Hollywood Reporter, while gracing the cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue' in 2022, the 'Barbie' actress admitted that she preferred the tag 'swagger' rather than being termed 'beautiful'.

“I love the word swagger because I think swagger means I’m confident in myself, I’m presenting myself to the world, I’m enjoying the world around me,” the then 76-year-old said. Mirren's career spans over 55 years with over 72 films and several noteworthy accolades including BAFTA, Tony, Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe awards.