Who is Tamar Smith? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star goes through major body transformation for Netflix show

Tamar Smith will be seen finding his love on Netflix show 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Tamar Smith of Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 has been in the news not only due to his effort to find love but because he had an insane body transformation. Recently, Tamar took to Instagram to showcase his progress, proudly highlighting his achievement of dropping from a size 36 to size 34—something he hadn’t accomplished since his college days.

Tamar's journey has been more than just physical; it's been an emotional transformation as well. Through his posts, he emphasizes his dedication to fitness, highlighting that his efforts are about feeling great, not just looking good. By adopting a healthier lifestyle, Tamar has shed the extra weight and gained newfound confidence.

He explained that being able to fit into a size 34 was a big deal for him since he hadn't fit into that size in years. His motivation toward his health and fitness has been one heck of a drive for him, specifically as he is about to dive into some relationship conundrums on 'Love Is Blind.'

Other than this, he works as a video editor and animator, putting his creativity into the world of entertainment. Tamar has spent the last five years alone, working on getting over being "single forever." Now, he is looking for an independent woman to share his life with and be accepted by his friend group. In his search for a partner, Tamar had also explored more avant-garde dating opportunities, such as being part of a 'Love Is Blind'-like singles event.

'Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star Tamar Smith wants to ‘move on’ from his ex’s toxic traits

Tamar Smith is one of the contestants of Season 7 at 'Love Is Blind', who is on a personal journey to move past the toxic traits he faced in his previous relationship. Having been single for five years, he looks back on what he struggled with in his ex-who created unnecessary drama. About this, Tamar once declared to Netflix, "I just couldn't live with that anymore. I like to be as drama-free in my life as possible.".

This need for a healthier relationship motivates Tamar to seek an independent partner who will easily fit into his circle of friends and share values with him. He hopes that by getting into the 'Love Is Blind' pods, he will finally find that true connection and reboot his systems with an all-new start, leaving behind all the negative patterns in his life.

'Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star Tamar Smith is a big advocate of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

Tamar Smith of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 is one such contestant who takes little exception to being vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement. He often voices support and raises awareness for the social justice issues impacting the Black community.

What does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 star Tamar Smith look for in his partner?

Tamar Smith knows exactly what he is looking for in a woman: emotional connection, which is the most important thing to him, for him to be able to fit someone into his life and social circle. Of course, Tamar loves independence, so he'd love a partner to be independent, and self-assured, with her own interests and passions.

He would avoid drama, so he wants a woman who does not freak out about anything and can handle situations maturely. Support is an important ingredient in his dish called life, for which he wants a partner who can always encourage him in his growth. Shared values are something important, and for him, it's all about taking up social issues after all he was an advocate for Black Lives Matter.

