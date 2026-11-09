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Who is Pete? ‘Sister Wives’ star takes big step with her new man

Janelle and her boyfriend shed light on their first date in the latest episode of the show
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown with Pete (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117)
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown with Pete (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117)

The latest episode of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 has brought several surprises for viewers. From Kody Brown and Robyn Brown’s unexpected exit to the other cast members opening up about their lives and relationships, the season has offered plenty to discuss. Janelle Brown recently appeared with her boyfriend Pete and reflected on their "long-distance relationship." Although Janelle had previously shared updates about their relationship on social media, this marked the duo's first official joint appearance. In the show, she said she was the 'most excited' for their future because she believed it looked bright.

​Janelle revealed how their first date went and how it all started. “We first met at a blind date that my friend Alice set up for me in Vegas. I don’t know how it worked out, but I was super awkward,” she said. Pete shared, “Alice got in touch with me, wanting to go on a date, and I said, 'Is it Italian food?' She said yes. I said, 'I’m in'.” Janelle jokingly suggested that he had agreed to the date because of the food. Pete then recalled his first impression of her, describing her as a "very kind, honest, open, amazing woman."

The ‘Sister Wives’ star also recalled that their eyes met a few times throughout dinner and that "there was something there" in his eyes. However, the two have been in a “long-distance relationship.” Shedding light on the same, Janelle stated, “We were doing it all long distance, and it was all talking and texting, and it was really easy. Our conversations were easy.” Agreeing, Pete noted that their conversations “flowed naturally” and that it was “new” for him as well.

Janelle admitted it had been “very different” for her and that it had been “easy” to move forward. While she said she was “most excited” for the future, Pete added that the two had a “great connection.” He said they were open and honest with each other. Fans can catch more of Janelle and Pete's relationship on ‘Sister Wives,’ which airs on TLC.

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