‘DWTS’ legend teases comeback after 2-year hiatus — but there’s one big complication

A former 'DWTS' pro wishes to return to the show after 2-season hiatus, but she might not be making the comeback alone.

Peta Murgatroyd has a long history with the famous reality TV show 'Dancing With the Stars.' he first joined the ballroom as part of the troupe in Season 13, eventually moving up to pro status. She went on to win Season 14 with Donald Driver and Season 22 with Nyle DiMarco, known for her impeccable technique and emotional performances. The two-time Mirrorball champion hails from New Zealand but was born in Australia. Murgatroyd is married to former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and the couple shares 3 sons: 8-year-old Shai, 2-year-old Rio, and 11-month-old Milan, who was born in 2024.

After tending to her newborn, Murgatroyd is now itching to step back into her role as a pro on 'DWTS.’ In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 38-year-old revealed, "Right now, I do feel like I have a bit of a weight lifted off my shoulders. I’ve gotten through that first, you know, newborn stage again. So I feel like I would be ready to go back. I love the show. I love what it’s about. I love training people and teaching them how to dance. I love the performance aspect of it. So, yes, if they did come to me and want me back, I would say yes."

Speaking about the possibility of her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also returning to the ballroom, Murgatroyd explained to the outlet, “Of course, it would be better if one person were around, but we would probably have different schedules. I would maybe be a 9 to 1, and he would be a 1 to 5,” she said, adding that they have a full-time nanny to look after all three children. She added, "I think it’s got to do with if I miss it or not, you know? If I look at it on the TV and I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I was there,’” she said of her thought process.

“And, to be honest, last season I didn’t miss it because I was so postpartum. I had two babies back-to-back, and it felt like I had twins. I had Irish twins to deal with and my 8-year-old. It was just very consuming, and I couldn’t imagine myself in that pro role back then because you need to dedicate everything to that role in the three months that you’re on that screen.” Mentioning other fellow dancers who are also moms, Murgatroyd said, “I have to tell you, it is extremely difficult. I wonder sometimes how I would do it because there are three now, and I already have my 8-year-old saying that he doesn’t have enough time with me because of the two babies, and that makes me feel a type of way.”

She continued, “When I go to work, I have to go to work and just think of this. It’s very hard because my phone’s bleeping if it’s the nanny, if it’s Shai wanting to talk to me, or something like that. But I have to dedicate that time for myself to be a part of that show again, and when that time is over, when those four or five hours of dancing or practice are over, I am back to being a full-time mom. I’m coming home, and I’m going to be with them. You know? There’s no going out and hanging with friends and stuff like that. No, it’s full-time mom after that. I feel like any little snippet of time will be dedicated to them.”