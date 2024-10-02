Who is Perry Slomnicki? ‘Love is Blind’ Season 7 star wants to find healing on Netflix after a tough breakup

Perry Slomnicki is a realtor by profession and aims to heal his broken heart on the show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Perry Slomnicki is one of the stars of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, stepping into the Netflix reality show after going through a tough breakup. At 31 years old, Perry has only been single for six months but is already eager to find a long-term commitment. He has tried using conventional dating apps in the past, but he isn't having too much luck, so he's looking to the unique format of 'Love Is Blind' to find something more meaningful.

Thoughtful, caring, but above all loving to make breakfast-especially bagels-Perry considers that finding love in the pods is really going to be healing after his recent breakup and that he is literally going to do whatever it takes to make sure that his future partner is happy. Fans are eager to see how he proceeds through the dating process on the show and if he will be able to find the love he's been looking for.

A realtor by profession, Perry Slomnicki applies his expertise in the field of real estate to help people find a dream home. With a number of years in this business, he has been able to develop a concrete understanding of the housing market. His profession has taught him to be patient, attentive, and hardworking-just some of the virtues he hopes to bring into his personal life.

And now, as a contestant on Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind', Perry looks to apply that same value in hopes of a much deeper connection. It's his hope that experience in the field of real estate can translate into the foundation of a lasting relationship.

Perry Slomnicki wants to find new love on Netflix show (@netflix)

What does Perry Slomnicki look for in his future partner?

Speaking of which, Perry Slomnicki mentioned that he is looking for a partner who valued commitment, loyalty, and emotional connection. Just going through a tough breakup himself, he's ready to give his all into a long-term relationship, finding someone serious in building life. He wants a partner who values small acts of love such as making breakfast treats, one of his favorite things to do for his loved ones.

He wants an emotional connection, to be sure, but only with a person who is open, tender, and communicative. He is looking for the kind of person who can help him get over any hurdle in life and experience significant growth together.