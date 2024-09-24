Who is NikkieTutorials? When Dutch YouTuber dropped shocking revelation about Ellen DeGeneres's talk show

Ellen DeGeneres attracted negative publicity when NikkieTutorials revealed some behind-the-scene secrets of the comedian's talk show in 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's been two years since Ellen DeGeneres's talk show ended following allegations of toxic workplace environment, bullying, racism, and harassment behind the scenes, as per BuzzFeed News. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time DeGeneres and her show were found in hot waters. Back in 2020, YouTuber NikkieTutorials revealed her horrific experience with the celebrity host.

NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie De Jager, appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in January 2020, shortly after she came out as transgender to her 13 million subscribers in a heartfelt YouTube video. De Jager is a Dutch make-up artist and beauty YouTuber, who was initially thankful to DeGeneres for providing an additional platform to talk about being trans, but later expressed her disappointment to a Dutch magazine.

Nikkie De Jager was shocked to be welcomed by "an angry intern" on Ellen DeGeneres's show

The episode that hosted Nikkie De Jager had a heartwarming ending with the YouTuber thanking Ellen DeGeneres. She said, "Thank you for letting me be here because if there's one person to get this message across globally — and you like no other know what it's like to come out — just thank you for this honor."

Months later, she revealed the true picture of what went on behind the camera on the popular talk show. In an interview with Dutch publication &C, she said, “Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ But instead, I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked. I was expecting a Disney show but got Teletubbies after dark.”

Nikkie De Jager accused Ellen DeGeneres of discrimination

Nikki De Jager's disappointment increased when she was denied the use of the nearest toilet while on set. She elaborated, “Every guest at Ellen’s had a private toilet, but I didn’t. I was not allowed to use the nearest toilet because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers."

She questioned the discrimination, "Why do they get a private toilet?" while pointing out that her interview garnered eight million views while Jonas brothers's segment had only two million.

"I should've just went on 'Eva Jinek,' I thought to myself," she said to the Dutch magazine. The YouTuber also pointed out DeGeneres's "cold and distant" behavior, as she added, "It's nice that you say 'hi' before the show. She didn't."

Nikki De Jager's comments against DeGeneres went viral in the early 2020's putting the comedian/host and her popular show in bad light.

How to stream 'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval'?

Two years after the conclusion of her show that ran for nearly 20 years, Ellen DeGeneres is returning with a comedy special titled 'For Your Approval'. It is her second comedy special after 'Relatable', which debuted on Netflix in 2018.

'Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval' is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, September 23. In the 1 hour 10 min long act, she will speak about her historic career, fame and her life since "kicked out of show business."

