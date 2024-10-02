Who is Nicholas Pugh? 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 single dad is a community hero

'Love Is Blind' Season 6 star Nick Pugh is a hopeless romantic who is looking for a life partner

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND: We might have predicted that the cast of the popular Netflix series 'Love Is Blind', located in Washington, DC, would include some Baltimore natives. Since the season doesn't start until October 2, it is currently unknown if these Marylanders will leave the dating pods and make a commitment to someone they haven't seen in person.

Nick P, who goes by Nick Pugh on Instagram, was described by Netflix as a proud parent. His page indicates that he lives in the "(M)" section of the DMV, which is Maryland, even though his profile does not specify exactly where in Maryland he resides.

Nick is an Honoree for The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Metro DC's Finest campaign and is very involved in his community. Helping people help others is a great experience for Nick.

Nick could not turn down the chance to learn that his words, as an honor, would save lives. He was honored to march on Capitol Hill in March with over 300 other supporters of the CF Foundation in support of legislation that would greatly need to be done to fund antibiotic research and development for infections resistant to microbes.

What does 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Nick Pugh do for work?

Nick joined Scheer Partners in 2020 to assist in expanding the Industrial Leasing & Sales Operation throughout the Mid-Atlantic. He specializes in providing commercial real estate services. He has mostly handled buyers, sellers, and renters in DC, MD, and VA for industrial and flex assets.

Nick is from Aston Carter, where he oversaw a group of recruiters and offered accounting and financial consulting services. He played linebacker for the Rams and majored in marketing while attending Shepherd University.

Nick is certified as a Member Associate SIOR by SIOR Global.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Nick Pugh is a proud father of one

According to his Instagram page, Nick is the happy father of one child, Tucker, who is nine years old. Nick recently shared a photo of himself with his father and son, writing, "Three generations - No rush on the 4th, T."

Nick, who was raised in Montgomery County, likes to spend time with his family, play golf, and eat crabs. He claims to be a major fan of 'Star Wars', and he posts from Montgomery County on Instagram.

In addition to supporting his son proudly while he plays baseball, Nick and his son are frequently spotted enjoying golf matches. Not much is known about Tucker's mother, but the little boy has ruled Nick's feed since 2014!

Regarding his child, Nick said to Netflix Tudum, "He's my why. Every step he takes, every amount he grows, in any fashion, I am completely tickled."

He can also use the force to help him navigate the highs and lows of the experiment if everything else fails.

What is Nick Pugh looking for in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

Proud father Nick, a hopeless romantic, wants to try a different approach to dating to meet his future bride in the pods. He said, "I’ve only formed deep connections with women who’ve checked off the physical box."

"I’ve been looking for ‘the one’ through the wrong lens." He now desires a long-term, emotionally fulfilling relationship with a lady who will completely accept him and his nine-year-old child.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 to premiere on Netflix on October 2.