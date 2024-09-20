Who is Michael Bublé's wife? How ‘The Voice’ coach finally found ‘the one’ after three failed engagements

Michael Bublé and wife Luisiana have four kids together

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Michael Bublé is married to Argentine actress and model Luisana Lopilato. The two met in 2008 after one of his concerts in Argentina. At the time, Luisana didn't speak much English, and Bublé didn't speak much Spanish, but their connection was instant. They got engaged in 2009 and married in 2011. Often described as loving and playful, they now have four children: Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo. Before finding Luisana, Bublé had gone through three failed engagements. His first engagement was with actress Debbie Timuss, whom he dated for many years. In 2005, their relationship came to an end, and a few of his songs, such as "Lost," were influenced by the break-up. Following Debbie, Bublé was engaged to British actress Emily Blunt. The two were together for several years, and their love eventually came to an end in 2008 without any hard feelings between them.

Though the third marriage is less famous, these experiences taught Bublé much about love and relationships. He confessed that the previous relationships he had were filled with problems and finding Luisana was a turning point in his life. Bublé tells how fortunate he is to have her; he even called her "the one" who changed everything for him. Nowadays, Bublé and Luisana have managed to create a happy family life together, despite all the adversities they have faced.

Why did ‘The Voice’ coach Michael Bublé break up with Emily Blunt?

'The Voice' star Michael Bublé and Emily Blunt broke up in 2008 after three years of being together because they simply weren't meant to be with each other. In the interviews, Bublé mentioned that his breakup wasn't because of cheating issues; instead, it was because they learned that they were mismatched. As he mentioned, "She's a beautiful and loving person," the relationship helped him learn much more about himself. In an interview in 2015 with British television presenter Denise Van Outen, Bublé had said, "I got my karma," where he actually admitted to having been negligent with the girl’s heart during their times together.

Taking full responsibility for his behavior, he underlined that the breakup happened because they were at different times of their lives. For her part, Blunt has been considerably more tight-lipped about the specifics of the split, referring to the situation as "complicated" when asked about it in interviews. Both eventually went on to find love elsewhere; Bublé married actress Luisana Lopilato, while Blunt married actor John Krasinski.

'The Voice’ coach Michael Bublé’s past fiancé’s called him ‘egomaniac’

Till he married Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé was more known for his high-profile relationships, one of them being the engagement to actress Emily Blunt. Back then, Bublé did receive some criticism from people around him. For example, some sources claimed that Bublé ex-fiancé’s found him egocentric.



A reported incident in Page Six highlighted Bublé bragging about his bedroom skills at a Paris hotel bar while wearing a "ridiculous vest." The story underlined that his arrogant boasts about how he is with women obviously had no effect on Blunt, but did bring some public negative attention to his character.



He described himself as "careless and reckless" in the previous relationships, making mistakes which he could reflect upon today. He reflected that through all these experiences, he grew up and finally oriented himself toward a more mature and stable relationship he has with his wife, Luisana Lopilato.