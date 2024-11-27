'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 1 title turns up the heat as it teases return of one risqué Supe

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 1 teases fans with a major update

Following the explosive conclusion of the last season, the anticipation for 'The Boys' Season 5 is at an all-time high with Homelander (Antony Starr) essentially becoming the president of the United States. Originally released in 2019, 'The Boys' was developed by Eric Kripke and is touted as one of the most spectacular series based on the comics.

The satirical superhero series has done a great job of presenting anti-heroes on the screens where stakes are rising high in the final season. The filming for the final season is already on the floors, with the latest development revealing the deeds of the first episode of the superhero series.

Eric Kripk makes a major announcement for 'The Boys' Season 5

Showrunner Kripke shared the exciting news on his X handle about the premiere episode of the final season. The creator shared a photo of the first page of the script for 'The Boys' Season 5 premiere, titled 'Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite'. The post also revealed that the premiere episode will be written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia, who is also serving as the executive producer of the hit series.

Given that the title of the premiere episode is taken from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's 'The Boys' issue #14 of the comics, it is evident that Love Sausage (Derek Johns)will play a significant part in the premiere episode. Now if you are an avid 'The Boys' fan, you must be aware that Love Sauage is a supe with a tentacle-like manhood. In the comic, the episode features Love Sausage teaming up with Wee Hughie to fight Russian organized crime. However, this proves to be a difficult task after Love Sausage's weapon grows uncomfortably large during a strip club sequence, making it difficult to fight against the enemies.

How Love Sausage will fit in 'The Boys' Season 5?

Love Sausage has already been featured in the two episodes in the first four seasons of 'The Boys' but as a minor character. However, the latest developments suggest the character could see a significant upgrade in Season 5. His noteworthy appearance in the Season 4 finale, where he knocks out Marvin T 'Mother's' Milk (Laz Alonso) with his oversized manhood, was already a takeaway that the Love Sausage would become a dangerous threat in the final season.

While in the comics, Love Sasuage has a positive character arc, but given his appearance in the Season 4 finale, it is likely that he will join forces with Homelander and wreak havoc for Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) team, and if that does happen, fans need to brace themselves as the finale season will surely feature a tentacle-driven chaos that will be too hard to control.

