Who is Keira Knightley's husband? Inside 'Black Doves' star's blissful marital life

As Keira Knightley returns to screens in the new Netflix thriller 'Black Doves', fans are reminded of her remarkable versatility as an actress. But while she continues to shine on-screen, many are curious about her life behind the scenes.

Knightley, who keeps her personal life away from the limelight tied the knot in 2013 to James Righton. With 'Black Doves' releasing on Netflix on Thursday, December 5, here's everything you need to know about Knightley's marital life.

Who is James Righton?

Keira Knightley’s husband, James Righton, 40, is a musician and former member of the indie rock band 'Klaxons'. The pair married in 2013 in a low-key ceremony in France, reflecting their shared love for simplicity and understated elegance. Righton has since transitioned to a solo career in music while being a supportive partner to Knightley.

Born on August 25, 1983, in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Righton grew up with a passion for music. He studied at Stratford-upon-Avon High School, where he first started performing and honing his musical talent. Righton later became a music teacher, briefly sharing his expertise before joining 'Klaxons' in 2005. The band achieved significant success with their debut album, 'Myths of the Near Future', which cemented their place in the indie music scene.

Does 'Black Doves' star Keira Knightley have children?

The couple shares two daughters, Edie and Delilah, and leads a private, grounded family life despite their high-profile careers. Edie, their firstborn, was born in 2015, while Delilah came into the world in 2019. While Knightley is known for keeping her family life relatively private, it’s clear that both she and Righton prioritize spending quality time with their children. The family is often spotted out and about in London, where they live.

As of now, there isn’t much public information about where Edie and Delilah are attending school, as Knightley and Righton have kept their daughters' education out of the spotlight, preferring to maintain a level of privacy around their upbringing. The couple, however, is known for raising their children in a grounded and normal environment despite their fame.

How did Keira Knightley meet James Righton?

Keira Knightley and James Righton met at an Oscars screening party in Soho, London, in 2011, hosted by a mutual friend. Their first interaction was notably fueled by alcohol, with Knightley admitting to The Guardian in 2014, “We were very drunk.” Righton echoed this sentiment in an interview with The Independent, stating, “I was really, really drunk, so I was fearless. I don’t know what I did or said that connected. Maybe she took pity on me.” Interestingly, Knightley didn’t even know Righton’s band, the Klaxons, as she had been living in the U.S. during their peak popularity in the U.K.

What is James Righton's net worth?

Righton, who's the English musician and former keyboardist of the Klaxons, has an estimated net worth of $1 million. His earnings primarily stem from his work in music, including performances, events, and album releases like 'Shock Machine'. Meanwhile, his wife, Keira Knightley, has an impressive net worth of $60 million, reflecting her success in major films like 'Pride & Prejudice' and 'The Imitation Game'.

What is James Righton up to these days?

Righton has acknowledged that his time with the Klaxons, marked by intense highs and lows, left him struggling with confidence by the band's end, as reported by The Independent. The group, known for its prominence in the 2000s, released three albums before disbanding in 2015. Initially considering a career shift, including opening a microbrewery, he eventually found his way back to music with support from his wife, Knightley.

Since then, Righton has explored various creative avenues. He worked on music projects under the name Shock Machine, released a lockdown-inspired album titled 'Jim, I’m Still Here', and even collaborated with iconic artists like ABBA on innovative projects. More recently, he’s ventured into composing music for TV soundtracks, fashion shows, and high-profile exhibitions, including creating pieces for luxury brands and events tied to his wife’s cinematic connections.