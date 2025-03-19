Boy, 6, who went to Diddy’s infamous party in 1999 recalls the wild things he saw: “A bunch of...”

Not a good look! Man, 30, who attended Diddy’s notorious White Party as a six-year-old in 1999 shares shocking memories

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised

Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, famous for his lavish "White Parties," is now facing serious legal allegations linked to these extravagant events. On September 16, the music mogul was arrested in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has since pleaded "not guilty" to the accusations, which also include sex trafficking by force and coercion, as well as facilitating prostitution. One shocking account comes from Justin Litovsky, now 30, who attended one of these notorious gatherings as a child. Diddy’s exclusive parties drew A-list celebrities like Jay-Z, Tyson Beckford, Lil’ Kim, and Donna Karan. In 1997, Litovsky’s parents, Maya Litovsky and David Allen, were invited to one such event. Allen, a photographer at the time, was capturing the night’s moments when, through his parents’ connections, six-year-old Justin unexpectedly found himself immersed in the glitz, spectacle, and chaos of Diddy’s legendary celebrations, as reported by The Root.

Reflecting on his experience, Justin told the New York Post, “I remember a lot of weed and a bunch of topless women in the pool and around the pool. I actually wanted to get in. Any time we went anywhere with a pool, I wanted to swim.” At the time, he admitted, “I didn’t know if this were a good thing or a bad thing. But I hoped to jump in.” His mother, Maya, recalled her decision to keep Justin out of the water. “I did not give my son the opportunity to get in there,” she told the Post. “There were bottles everywhere and naked women. I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate or normal. I wondered about how kids were allowed into the party to begin with.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs and guest at a White Party (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage for MAC International)

Footage from a 2000s White Party once captured Combs addressing the crowd from a balcony. "Kids have an hour left [then] this thing turns into something that when you get older, this is something y'all gonna want to come to," he said, adding, "So let's just start to get our groove on, put the kids away," as reported by The Mirror. On the other hand, others who attended Diddy’s White Parties have also shared unsettling memories. Adult entertainer Adria Sheri English opened up to USA Today and said that she was, "forced to drink copious amounts of alcohol and consume illicit narcotics."

She also told The New York Post that Combs would intimidate or blacklist anyone who "did not comply with his demands." "The things that were forced on me… haunt me to this day," she revealed, further adding, “I anticipate testifying in New York’s federal court to help ensure Diddy is imprisoned for life.” Another disturbing allegation surfaced from an anonymous man who worked as a security for Diddy's White Parties at East Hampton estate, New York. Speaking anonymously to CNN, he claimed that nearly 20 years ago, Combs offered him two drinks during one of the events—drinks he suspected were spiked. “It felt more like 15 drinks,” he recalled.

He further added, “It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before and I felt powerless." The man also claimed that Combs initially appeared concerned before abruptly forcing him into an empty vehicle. Once inside, Combs allegedly restrained him, ignored his pleas for help, and sexually assaulted him. "I was screaming, I was telling him to stop... it was abusive beyond belief,” he told the outlet. When he reported the incident to his manager, he was dismissed. “He didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything … I was totally blacklisted." However, amidst severe allegations, Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges. “The sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual,” said Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, as per Reuters.