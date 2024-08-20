Who is Freedom on the Beat? ‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora to take on makeup artist after 'fraud' accusation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Celebrity makeup artist Freedom on the Beat is known for his impressive work and has built a strong reputation in the beauty industry. He began doing makeup for friends and soon attracted attention for his skills. Freedom has since worked with high-profile celebrities such as NeNe Leakes, Latto, Jayda Wayda, 50 Cent, and Saucy Santana.

Freedom studied at the Elaine Sterling Institute, where he honed his skills in understanding and manipulating different skin types. He describes makeup as his passion and sees it as an integral part of his life. His first major break came when he worked with 50 Cent, an experience that helped him realize the potential in his career. This opportunity led to more high-profile clients, including NeNe Leakes.

In addition to his work as a makeup artist, Freedom has developed his own line of makeup products, such as Freedom Blenders, and offers online makeup courses. He maintains a strong presence on social media, where he shares his work and engages with his followers.

However, Drew Sidora, star of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' (RHOA), is set to take legal action against Freedom on the Beat. The dispute began after Freedom on the Beat seemingly accused Sidora of being involved in commercial fraud, a claim that Sidora firmly denies.

In her statement, Sidora clarified that there is no ongoing federal investigation or legal case against her, and she labeled the accusations as false. She also revealed that her attorney is preparing to pursue legal action against Freedom on the Beat for spreading these rumors. Sidora mentioned that she is currently making changes to her team, which she views as a positive step, and is looking forward to new opportunities and growth in her career.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I want to make it clear that these claims are entirely false. There is no federal investigation or legal action being taken against me. My attorney will be addressing legal action against the individual responsible for starting these false rumours. As l enter this new season, I want to share I've made some changes to my team. This transition marks an exciting chapter, and I'm looking forward to the opportunities and growth ahead.-DS."

'RHOA' star Drew Sidora gets into a feud with Porsha Williams

Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams, both stars of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta', have recently become embroiled in a public feud. The tension began when Drew and Porsha unfollowed each other on social media, signaling a rift between them.

Drew Sidora made her frustration clear through cryptic Instagram Stories, where she hinted at growing out of friendships she deemed insincere. She posted messages like, “I grew out of calling everyone my ‘friend'. Some people are just cool. Hi & Bye,” suggesting a shift in her social circle and a lack of interest in maintaining relationships that no longer serve her.

Further intensifying the situation, Drew shared another post that read, “I’m really in my calm era. I’m not moved by anything or anyone.”

Drew Sidora will be seen in 'RHOA' Season 16

Drew Sidora is officially returning for Season 16 of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'. After being a prominent cast member in seasons 13 through 15, her return has been confirmed for the new season. Drew will continue to bring her unique personality and storylines to the show, adding to the ongoing drama and excitement.

The upcoming season will also feature several changes. While Drew Sidora is back, the show will see the departure of multiple cast members and the addition of three new stars. Cynthia Bailey, who had previously left the show, will return as a friend of the show, marking another significant shift in the cast lineup.