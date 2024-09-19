Who is Dolly Parton's sister? Country superstar set to team up with sibling

Dolly Parton has collaborated with her sister Rachel Parton George on their new cookbook featuring more than 80 Southern dishes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Country music icon Dolly Parton is collaborating with her younger sister, Rachel Parton George, on a new cookbook titled, 'Good Lookin' Cookin: A Year of Meals', which dropped on September 17. This joint venture showcases the Parton family's favorite recipes, passed down through generations.

But the cookbook is not simply recipes: it's a reflection of the Parton family's values and traditions. Dolly and Rachel had a really warm upbringing in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and they well understood how much it means to have a loving family, work hard, and eat delicious home-cooked meals. It may come as a surprise to some of that Dolly Parton has a sister but did you know they even look like each other? Let's find out more about her in this article.

Who is Rachel Parton George?

Rachel Parton George, 65 is Dolly Parton's younger sister and look-alike. While she may not be as famous as her sibling, Rachel has played an integral role in preserving the Parton family's culinary heritage. Born to Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton, Rachel is one of the 11 Parton children. She has worked closely with Dolly to compile their family's favorite recipes for 'Good Lookin' Cookin'. Born in a part of a family of 11 children to parents Robert Lee and Avie Lee Parton, Rachel found her interest in both music and food. Staying in Tennessee she maintains the Parton family’s culinary tradition and in addition to music, she becomes a successful cook and publisher of cookbooks.

Dolly Parton's 'Good Lookin' Cookin' brings Southern tradition to the table

Dolly and Rachel Parton's cookbook 'Good Lookin' Cookin' (youtube/@theview)

In 'Good Lookin’ Cookin', Dolly and Rachel explore 80 Southern dishes appropriate for both breakfast, lunch, and dinner such as ham and biscuit, spare ribs, and the Southern classic, strawberry shortcake. The cookbook has an interesting and vivid story of the link between the Parton family and their passion for cooking and meal preparation. Dolly said that from childhood, she was helping her mother in the kitchen adding that she had to climb on chairs to peel potatoes or turnips. Among the contestants, Rachel came up with the cornbread which her father said was the best he had ever tasted, as reported by People.

The Parton family's meals often featured game meats like squirrel and rabbit, and even groundhog, which their mother would prepare. Dolly noted that Southern food is healthier than people assume, and Rachel's cooking style reflects this. "Rachel has a way of not going overboard these days. You can learn to cook good southern food without putting as much grease, lard, bacon grease, whatever you do, or butter," Dolly said. At the heart of every recipe is a special ingredient: love. As Dolly explains, "It's just like Mama said, 'It's just got love in it.'"