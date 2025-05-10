Cherry Blossom said one line and 'The Masked Singer' fans instantly knew who she was: 'Miss you...'

Cherry Blossom's first performance on 'The Masked Singer' had all the fans and judges, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Rita Ora, and Robin Thicke, making wild guesses. Blossom sang on Jennifer Lopez's 'Let's Get Loud' and names like Jessica Biel, Jennie Garth, Tracey Gold, and Tina Fey were mentioned on the show. What also took the judges by surprise was her voice. "I mean, you said that you never sang before, but you have done your friend proud right now. That was unbelievable," said Ora. And Blossom replied, "This is the scariest thing I have ever done." She added, "But I'm channelling my kid's confidence. One of them sings. But my legs are still noodles right now. " Prompting Ora to say, "That's a clue!"

Per E! Online, Blossom also threw in another clue when she dedicated the performance to "the loudest personalities I know," adding a heartfelt "Miss you, bud" during her introduction. Some eagle-eyed fans picked up on a particularly heartfelt moment. The YouTube comments section was instantly flooded, one fan wrote, "Omg it's Candace! I knew it was her after she said 'miss you bud'. I knew she was talking about Bob Saget. I was so happy I got it right," Another said with confidence, “I guessed Candace immediately." The third chimed in, "I knew it was Candace right away. I heard her sing before. This is not her first time singing on TV in a competition. She was on 'We Are Family' with her cousin and was the celebrity people had to guess the identity of based on their voice. She did a great job on both shows!"

Unfortunately, Blossom was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show, owing to fewer votes, which led to her reveal. As the audience held their breath, host Nick Conan took off the mask and voila! It was Candace Cameron Bure. The fans had it right. Recently, in an interview with Variety, the 'Full House' star admitted that, even though she didn't last on the show, she was happy. "I always tell my kids that if they have an opportunity, but it scares them, that they should do it because it’s a learning opportunity and you can build confidence from it." She added, “I think I needed to take my advice, so I finally said yes.”

Screenshot of Candace Cameron Bure participating in 'The Masked Singer' (Image Source: YouTube | 'The Masked Singer)

Bure also gave credit to her husband and daughter for encouraging her to perform on the FOX hit show, despite not being good at making tunes or as a singer. "I have more of a perfectionist personality, so if I know I’m not very good at something, I don’t want to do it,” she said. “But they were encouraging. And I think, because the show asked me so many times to do it, it’s kind of like, when someone keeps knocking at the door and you keep turning them away, you finally open it up to kind of get rid of them! That was a little bit of it, too. I’m like, ‘OK, I just need to do this and get it over with!’ she said.

Speaking of her performance, Bure recalled, "I did have a really good time, once I performed,” she said. “You realize that the show is just a big guessing game. So when my name was called first out of my panel, I was super bummed out. I wish that I were able to do one more week, to have enjoyed the second week a little bit more. But that’s how it goes, and I still loved it. I’m really glad I did it.”