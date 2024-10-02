Who is Ashley Walker? 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star is an influencer with a difference

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Walker is an educator, dancer, and a mental health advocate

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 welcomes Ashley Walker, an educator, dancer, and a mental health advocate, from Washington DC-Baltimore. Ashley has over four years of experience in administration, professional development, and project planning. She is also an aspiring social media influencer with more than 16,000 hits on TikTok.

The Netflix show star completed her higher education at Annapolis High School and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Physical Therapy Studies from Morgan State University. According to her LinkedIn, Ashley kicked off her professional career as a Camp Counselor at the Department of Natural Resources. Throughout her career, she has held multiple roles, including Chiropractic Assistant/Rehabilitation Technician and Practice Administrator. Currently, she is working as a Health Teacher at Baltimore County Public Schools. The Netflix show star documents her struggles of working as an educator through entertaining videos on TikTok. She also provides glimpses of the excitement that high school teachers experience during spring and winter breaks. Ashley's students clearly adored her, with former pupils commenting, "We miss you!" on her videos.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Ashley Walker embraces confidence after self-acceptance journey

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Walker struggled with confidence and is dedicated to becoming the best version of herself. She began her journey of self-acceptance during the Covid-19 pandemic and has now happily embraced her newly found confidence which has also raised her standards.

Ashley has been dedicated to nurturing her well-being on multiple fronts, mentally, physically, financially, and emotionally. By prioritizing self-care, she’s actively shedding negative energy and embracing positivity in her life. Ashley has also recently pursued her passion for dance, showcasing her incredible moves on social media.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Ashley Walker embraces confidence after self-acceptance journey (Instagram/@ayyeashleyy)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Walker was the sole provider in past relationship

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Walker is looking for an athletic, compassionate, and well-groomed partner who will embrace every aspect of her. Additionally, it would be ideal if her potential partner could manage his finances, as she aims to avoid repeating past mistakes.

In her previous relationship, she was the primary provider, covering her ex-boyfriend's expenses—from housing to transportation—while he struggled to get on his feet. While she loved him deeply and doesn't regret her support at the time, Ashley now values a partnership where both individuals contribute equally. She’s ready for a balanced relationship that fosters mutual growth and support.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Ashley Walker is looking for a financially independent partner (Instagram/@ayyeashleyy)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.