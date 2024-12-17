Who is Aaron Rodgers dating now? Jets QB's ex Shailene Woodley breaks silence on 'toxic relationship'

Aaron Rodgers, 41, has never been married but has had many relationships

Aaron Rodgers remains in headlines for his personal life as much for his professional career as the NFL's quarterback. After his relationship with 'Big Little Lies' actress Shailene Woodley ended with massive drama, Rodgers is now dating model Mallory Edens, as per a September 2024 report by People.

Aaron Rodgers is currently gearing up for the release of his docu-series titled 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'. The three-part docu-series for Netflix will take you through his personal and spiritual journey following his ankle journey in his debut match for the New York Jets in April 2024. Though the series will focus on his private life, it may not offer us a look into his love life. But here's all the scoop you need:

Inside Aaron Rogers's relationship with Mallory Edens

Mallory Edens is a model and founder of Little Ray Media (Instagram/@malloryedens)

Mallory Edens is a model and founder of Little Ray Media, a production company that focuses on female-led content. She has graduated in a Bachelor of Arts at Princeton University, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Edens is the daughter of Wes Edens, one of the Milwaukee Bucks' primary owners, and since 2019, she has been often spotted with Rodgers at Milwaukee Bucks' basketball games. However, they only started dating in January 2023, as per the report by People.

"It's more than friends, but it's casual. He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now," the news portal quoted its source.

Aaron Rogers's ex-girlfriend called their relationship 'toxic'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley)

Prior to Mallory, Rodgers was in a relationship with Shailene Woodley. They started dating in July 2020 and called off their engagement in February 2022.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” the actress told Outside editor Melissa Johnson, while further adding, "It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

"I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment," Woodley further said without giving many details of what went wrong between them.

Prior to Woodlet, Rodegrs was in a relationship with former racing driver Danica Patrick

When and how to stream 'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma'?

Netflix explores Aaron Rodgers's journey post injury in a three part docu-series (Netflix)

The docu-series based on Aaron Rodgers will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, December 17. The official synopsis reads, "Follow NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he rebounds from his achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining and controversial moments of his life and career."

'Aaron Rodgers: Enigma' trailer